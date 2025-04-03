403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Statkraft AS Signs Loan Agreement With NIB
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, 3 April 2025) Today, Statkraft has signed a 10-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB).
The USD 339 million (approximately NOK 3.5 billion) loan will finance Statkraft's ongoing efforts to strengthen its renewable energy portfolio and maintain its leading role in sustainable power generation.
For further information, please contact:
Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205
VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment