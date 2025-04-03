Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Statkraft AS Signs Loan Agreement With NIB


2025-04-03 10:16:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, 3 April 2025) Today, Statkraft has signed a 10-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB).

The USD 339 million (approximately NOK 3.5 billion) loan will finance Statkraft's ongoing efforts to strengthen its renewable energy portfolio and maintain its leading role in sustainable power generation.

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652


MENAFN03042025004107003653ID1109387151

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search