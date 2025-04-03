Statkraft AS Signs Loan Agreement With NIB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Oslo, 3 April 2025) Today, Statkraft has signed a 10-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB).

The USD 339 million (approximately NOK 3.5 billion) loan will finance Statkraft's ongoing efforts to strengthen its renewable energy portfolio and maintain its leading role in sustainable power generation.

