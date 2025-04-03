Lech Wałęsa To Address World News Media Congress In Kraków.

Lech Wałęsa, former President of Poland and Nobel Laureate, will be among 100 speakers to address media leaders at the World News Media Congress (WNMC25) in Kraków, Poland, from 4 to 6 May.

the three-day World News Media Congress organised by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in partnership with Agora SA , publisher of Gazeta Wyborcza, will bring together participants from over 60 countries to examine how news organisations are innovating and adapting in the face of relentless technological changes, political pressures, and financial challenges, while upholding independent journalism.

Wałęsa, as the leader of the pro-democracy Solidarity movement, played a key role in toppling communism in Poland in 1989, helping to pave the way for the end of the Cold War. Still an active voice in democracy and geopolitics, he will share his insights in an on-stage interview in the opening ceremony of the Congress.

Evolving Attitudes to Journalism

With declining trust in journalism and increasing threats to press freedom, WNMC25 will focus on restoring credibility, protecting independent reporting, and ensuring financial sustainability, as the programme features a plethora of best-practice cases.

With more than 800 participants expected, WNMC25 will feature three main conference tracks with over 100 speakers:



Media Leaders' Summit – For CEOs, publishers, and executives shaping the future of media.

Editors' Summit – A forum for newsroom leaders focused on trust, audience engagement, and AI. Digital Revenue Summit – Exploring recent developments in the digital news business.



Ladina Heimgartner, Head Media & CEO Ringier Medien Schweiz

Marty Baron , retired Executive Editor, The Washington Post

Louis Dreyfus , President & CEO, Le Monde, France

Rainer Esser , CEO, Die Zeit, Germany

Bartosz Hojka , CEO Agora SA

Catherine So , CEO, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

Julia Angwin , Journalist & Founder, Proof News, USA

Zach Seward , Editorial Director of AI Initiatives, The New York Times, USA

Rupa Jha , CEO and Co-Founder, Collective Newsroom, India

Lisa Irenius , Editor in Chief, Svenska Dagbladet, Sweden

Nikita Roy, Podcast Host, Newsroom Robots, USA

Ezra Eeman , AI Expert & Director of Strategy & Innovation, NPO, Netherlands

Mariah Craddick , Executive Director of Product, The Atlantic, USA

Styli Charalambous , CEO, Daily Maverick, South Africa

Mariam Mammen Mathew , CEO, Manorama Online, India Emily Withrow , VP of Product and Head of Subscriber Experiences, The New York Times, USA

The Congress will also present the 2025 Golden Pen of Freedom , recognizing individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to press freedom. Past recipients include Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Jimmy Lai & Apple Daily (Hong Kong), Jamal Khashoggi (Saudi Arabia), and Maria Ressa (Philippines).

Kraków, with its history of independent journalism and free expression, provides a relevant setting for discussions on the future of the media. Poland's press continues to adapt to political and economic shifts, making it an important location for this year's Congress.

