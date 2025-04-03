The Meadowglade Now In-Network With Blue Shield Of California

The Meadowglade provides a peaceful escape for mental health treatment.

New Partnership Expands Access to Premier Mental Health Treatment

- Nariné Babikian

MOORPARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Meadowglade, a leading evidence-based mental health treatment provider, is proud to announce its in-network agreement with Blue Shield of California . This exciting collaboration enables Blue Shield of California members to now have access to The Meadowglade's Residential, Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) more affordably, making high-quality mental health care more accessible.

"At The Meadowglade, we're committed to providing exceptional, evidence-based mental health care in a setting that fosters true healing. Partnering with Blue Shield of California allows us to expand access to individuals who need treatment at more affordable in-network rates. This collaboration is a testament to our mission-ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to heal, grow, and reclaim their lives with the support they deserve." – Nariné Babikian, Executive Director.

The Meadowglade's programs are designed to address the complex needs of individuals facing mental health challenges, all within a therapeutic and serene setting. The outpatient program, located in a newly renovated building filled with natural light, provides a peaceful and supportive environment that fosters healing and personal growth. Mirroring this commitment, the residential program is situated on 24 acres of peaceful avocado groves and rolling hills, proving that affordable care can be provided without compromising quality.

“We are intentional about creating a space that is not only therapeutic but also nurturing and restorative”' said Nariné Babikian.“It's an honor to extend our care to even more individuals in need.”

While the new in-network partnership provides exclusive benefits for Blue Shield of California members, The Meadowglade remains dedicated to inclusivity, continuing to work with most major insurance plans.

To learn more about The Meadowglade and the services offered, or to check your insurance coverage, visit TheMeadowlgade or call us at (888) 691-7459. Our admissions team is available to guide new clients through the process, including navigating insurance and addressing any questions about treatment options.

About The Meadowglade:

The Meadowglade provides evidence-based mental health treatment through compassionate care and innovative programming. With services ranging from residential treatment to PHP and IOP programs, The Meadowglade empowers clients to achieve lasting healing in a supportive, therapeutic environment.

