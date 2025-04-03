Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds Bipartisan Push For PBM Reform In The Senate

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) today announced its strong support for the bipartisan Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Transparency Act of 2025 , introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA). This effort aims to bring about long-overdue transparency and accountability to the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) industry, which has come under increased scrutiny for practices that inflate drug prices and burden small businesses and independent pharmacies.In a letter addressed to Senators Grassley and Cantwell, Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, emphasized the need for urgent reform:“For too long, pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) have operated with minimal oversight–manipulating prescription costs, exploiting opaque rebate systems, and undercutting independent pharmacies. These practices have driven up premiums, reduced drug access, and burdened small employers struggling to provide affordable health coverage for their workers.... When market forces are distorted by unchecked consolidation and anti-competitive behavior, small businesses and American families pay the price.”The PBM Transparency Act of 2025 would help small businesses by lowering healthcare costs and making prescription drugs more affordable. It cracks down on harmful PBM practices–like spread pricing and unfair clawbacks–and requires PBMs to be more transparent about how they set prices and handle rebates. The bill also calls for regular reporting to federal agencies, protects honest PBMs that pass savings on to health plans, strengthens oversight with tough penalties for bad actors, and ensures patient privacy and employee rights are respected throughout.Javier issued the following statement:“I applaud Senators Grassley and Cantwell for setting an example of how bipartisan healthcare reform works. This bill is about leveling the playing field for small businesses. For years, PBMs have operated in the shadows–driving up costs and squeezing out independent pharmacies. The PBM Transparency Act brings sunlight to a broken system and makes sure small employers aren't forced to choose between staying open and providing affordable healthcare to their workers.”The USHBC remains committed to engaging with members of Congress on bipartisan healthcare reform that supports transparency and accountability while promoting medical innovation and economic opportunity.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez

United States Hispanic Business Council

+18178745644 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.