Some Secular Parties Stand Exposed: Tejashwi Yadav On Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday that some secular parties stand exposed in the Lower House of Parliament over their support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, adding that people will teach these parties a lesson in the upcoming state elections.

“RJD strongly opposed the Bill in both Houses of the Parliament. However, some parties that claim to be secular have now been exposed. We have been fighting against the Bill right from the beginning. The voters of Bihar will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Yadav said.

Yadav also launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing his government of releasing criminals from jail and rewarding corrupt officers with high-ranking posts during his 20-year tenure.

“The Nitish Kumar government is passing laws that favour criminals released from jails,” he said while referring to the Anant Singh case.

He also said that those criminals are being offered special treatment in the Chief Minister's residence.

He also accused the Nitish Kumar government of promoting bureaucrats who regularly make mistakes instead of holding them accountable.

“Nitish Kumar has implemented DK Tax in Bihar,” he said, though he did not elaborate on what this meant.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that JD-U is now divided into two factions-one that has merged with BJP, and another that remains secular.

“I want to urge the secular faction of JD-U to take a clear stand on their political stance,” he said.

On Lalu Prasad Yadav's health, Tejashwi said that his condition is improving.“He is currently admitted at Delhi AIIMS, under the observation of expert doctors and recovering well. He has the blessings of crores of people,” Yadav said.