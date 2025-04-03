Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:24 AM EST - GFG Resources Inc. : Announces a private placement of premium flow-through units to raise gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million. As part of the Offering, the company is pleased to announce that Alamos Gold Inc. has committed to purchase securities in the Offering to maintain their position at a 10.8% interest in the company upon completion of the Offering. GFG Resources Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.21.

