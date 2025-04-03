Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stantec

Stantec


2025-04-03 10:14:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Stantec : Has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Page, a 1,400-person architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. Page is a leading, nationally recognized U.S.-based architecture and engineering firm. The acquisition will deepen Stantec's expertise and resources in key growth areas such as advanced manufacturing, data centers, and healthcare, while adding new capabilities in cleanroom design and fabrication facilities. Stantec shares T are trading unchanged at $122.04.

MENAFN03042025000212011056ID1109387106

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search