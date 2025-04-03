403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Stantec : Has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Page, a 1,400-person architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. Page is a leading, nationally recognized U.S.-based architecture and engineering firm. The acquisition will deepen Stantec's expertise and resources in key growth areas such as advanced manufacturing, data centers, and healthcare, while adding new capabilities in cleanroom design and fabrication facilities. Stantec shares T are trading unchanged at $122.04.
