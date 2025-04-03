Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Battery X Metals Inc

2025-04-03 10:14:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Battery X Metals Inc : Announces it has engaged bullVestor Medien GmbH to provide marketing services for a period of three months, commencing on April 4, 2025. Under the terms of the engagement, bullVestor will be responsible for strategic planning, procurement and implementation of native advertising campaigns across premium financial advertising networks, as well as overseeing progress and reporting on results throughout the campaign. The objective of the engagement is to increase awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community. Battery X Metals Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.23.

Full Press Release:

