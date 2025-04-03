Legendary Pashto Comedian Miraawas Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Renowned Pashto comedian Miraawas has passed away after battling a prolonged illness. Known for his unique comedic style, he gained widespread recognition through Pashto dramas and stage performances. His demise has left the entertainment industry and his fans in deep sorrow.

Leaders from the Awami National Party (ANP), including Provincial President Mian Iftikhar Hussain and General Secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai, expressed their grief over his passing.

They highlighted Miraawas' invaluable contributions to Pashto theater, satire, and the promotion of Pashtun culture and language. His sharp wit and satirical take on societal issues played a significant role in raising awareness among the public.

The ANP described his passing as a great loss to Pashto literature and the arts, extending condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.

A Comedic Icon Born in Charsadda

Born in 1955 in Malakhel village, Tangi Tehsil, Charsadda, Miraawas' real name was Hayat Khan. From the young age of 15, he displayed a natural talent for humor, engaging audiences with witty remarks and jokes.

For the past month, Miraawas had been undergoing treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar. He suffered from diabetes, which led to complications affecting his right leg, vision, and hearing. Despite his deteriorating health, he continued to entertain those around him with his humor.

A Pioneering Career in Comedy

Miraawas began his artistic journey as a radio comedian on Radio Pakistan, quickly gaining fame across the Pashtun regions and beyond. His popularity took him to at least 18 countries, where he entertained Pashtun communities with his signature comedic style.

His contributions to Pashto entertainment include:

✅ Over 766 recorded audio cassettes featuring his comedy

✅ Numerous radio and television comedy shows

✅ A strong presence on stage and live performances

✅ A book titled "Khanda Pa Toko, Toko Ke", featuring his humor and poetry

In recognition of his work, a statue of Miraawas was installed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Brunei Darussalam, as noted in Professor Dr. Muhammad Sohail's book "Da Charsadda Tarikh."

His passing marks the end of an era in Pashto comedy, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.