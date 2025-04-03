V3gate Celebrates Fifth Year Of Great Place To Work Certification

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ongoing recognition reinforces V3Gate continued efforts to prioritize growth and opportunities for employees.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V3Gate , a leading SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business) technology solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® CertificationTM for the 5th year in a row.

This certification reflects the positive feedback and experiences shared by V3Gate employees, with 93 percent of the team affirming that V3Gate is a great place to work – compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

93% of employees at V3Gate say it is a great place to work.

Great Place To Work® is the global benchmark for recognizing outstanding workplace cultures and employee experiences. Its certification is based solely on the feedback of employees, measuring factors like trust, workplace fairness, and company values, all of which contribute to an environment where employees thrive and grow.

"Achieving Great Place To Work CertificationTM year after year is a testament to the intentional effort we put into fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and mutual respect," said Oscar Valdez, CEO of V3Gate. "We're proud to provide an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to contribute to our mission of delivering top-tier technology solutions."

"This certification is a highly coveted achievement that reflects a company's dedication to providing an exceptional workplace," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. "The real-time feedback from employees underscores that V3Gate stands out as a leader in fostering a culture of trust, respect, and innovation."

"In today's competitive job market, providing a positive workplace culture is critical to attracting and retaining top talent," continued Valdez. "We pride ourselves on our supportive work environment, where every individual is empowered to succeed and make a meaningful impact."

About V3Gate

Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving the U.S. Public Sector. The company specializes in emerging technologies that help customers simplify their infrastructures, reduce costs, and create more secure and agile IT environments. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/IEC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 3 certified and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists of fastest-growing private companies, the CRN® Solution Provider 500, the Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to WorkTM. Learn more at

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

