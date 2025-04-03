JSAUX Announces Its First Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech manufacturer JSAUX has announced its line up of Nintendo Switch 2 accessorie after yesterday's Nintendo Direct. This news comes after yesterday's Nintendo Direct, in which the company shared more information about its upcoming hybrid console, which will be released on June 5. Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will open on April 9. This first batch of accessories is just a small taste of a comprehensive portfolio that the company will be revealing during the following months. Continue Reading







Contact us for more information on our lineup of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories! After successfully positioning itself as a market leader for handheld PC accessories, especially amongst Steam Deck players thanks to its docking stations and other gaming solutions, JSAUX has now revealed its first batch of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, further solidifying its commitment to creating the most comprehensive accessory ecosystem for the Switch 2. You can find the list below:

Switch 2 Colorful Ultra-thin Carrying Case , a sleek and stylish protective case that's thin, and lightweight, and comes in two variants: blue, and orange.

Switch 2 Carrying Cas , offering comprehensive storage capabilities, space to store up to 10 games and shoulder and hand straps for easy transportation.

Switch 2 Split Transparent Ergonomic Protective Case , allowing players to protect their console from scratches, dust, and fingerprints while also letting them dock it easily.

Switch 2 Integrated Soft TPU Protective Case , an almost invisible protection for the console that allows easy access to the console's ports while protecting the console.

Switch 2 Multi-Mode Joystick Caps , a set that includes six joystick caps designed to fit every player's gaming preferences. Switch 2 Anti-glare Tempered Glass Screen Protecto , a protector that ensures you get the best viewing experience when playing outdoors or in very bright environments.

(The final appearance of the products is subject to the actual items.)

Besides these first accessories, JSAUX will also launch the ModCase for Switch 2, with an anticipated release in the near future .

Designed to enhance the experience for Switch 2 users, these accessories will be ready as soon as the console arrives. To celebrate the launch, JSAUX will offer exclusive discounts, including $50 off $20 and $30 off $10 coupons for all the Switch 2 accessories, available on the official website from today until June 5th.

At the moment, the company is also working on more add-ons such as Protection & Storage Accessories, Controllers & Gaming Accessories, Charging & Power Accessories, and Console Expansion & Connectivity (Docking Stations) that will be announced shortly.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories. The brand has maintained its position as the #1 Steam Deck accessories brand on Amazon for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. JSAUX's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce exceptional products. This approach has resulted in a diverse lineup of accessories for other gaming handhelds, such as the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, JSAUX has expanded its product portfolio to include other innovative lines. Its FlipGo dual-stacked portable monitor, an IF and Red Dot Design Award winner, raised over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Bitmo Lab to release iPhone 15 and 16 Pro cases, leveraging its gaming expertise to excel in new markets.

