Sage Alliance Schools Expands Therapeutic School To New York City Opening September 2025

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Alliance Schools (Sage) is pleased to announce that its therapeutic, college-preparation program has been officially approved by the New York State Education Department and will open its doors in September 2025. Sage NYC is now accepting students and is ready to provide personalized educational opportunities tailored to meet the needs of students who thrive in small, supportive learning environments.

The Sage NYC program is designed to serve students grades 7 – 12 who require a customized academic experience that fosters both academic and social-emotional growth. Students often come to Sage with challenges including anxiety, depression, social exclusion, and school avoidance, but excel academically. With a strong emphasis on individualized instruction, Sage combines rigorous, college-focused academics with therapeutic support to help students achieve their full potential.

"We are thrilled to bring Sage Alliance Schools to New York and provide families with an option that prioritizes individualized support and student success," said Dr. Ryan Plosker, Senior Vice President, New Story. "With nearly 30 years of services in New Jersey, our expansion to New York reflects our commitment to offering high-quality, personalized education to students who may need a more tailored approach to thrive."

About Sage NYC

In the heart of Manhattan, the school includes 13 classrooms, a gymnasium, student lounge and cafeteria, counseling offices, among other amenities. Specifically, Sage NYC provides:



Small class sizes to provide individualized attention.

Highly trained educators focused on academic and social-emotional development.

A college-preparation focus includes honors level courses in core curriculum areas and guided postsecondary planning.

A nurturing environment with integrated therapeutic support, where students feel supported, engaged, and empowered to succeed . Collaborative partnerships with families to create customized learning plans.

Open Houses

Sage NYC is hosting two open houses and invites families, educational advocates, special education attorneys, community groups, and anyone interested in learning more about the school and programming to join.

Open House Option 1

Date: April 22, 2025

Time: 7 – 8 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual via Webinar

RSVP:

Open House Option 2

Date: April 24, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (We encourage attendees to join on the hour)

Location: 40 E 30th Street, New York, NY 10016 (Floor 5)

RVSP:

Enrollment Open for 2025-2026

Sage NYC is accepting students for the 2025-2026 school year and offers rolling admissions to meet the unique needs of families and students seeking placement.

For families interested in learning more or exploring enrollment opportunities, please contact Sage NYC at [email protected] . More information about the program can also be found at sagealliance .

About Sage Alliance Schools

Sage Alliance Schools provides personalized educational experiences designed for students who benefit from smaller, supportive learning environments in New Jersey and New York. Through a combination of rigorous academics, a college-prep focus, social-emotional learning, and individualized support, Sage empowers students to grow, achieve, and thrive.

About New Story

At New Story, we believe in the incredible potential of each child and young adult. Our education and therapeutic programs are designed to meet the needs of each child to promote their achievement, growth, and development. We offer a comprehensive spectrum of support for children and young adults with special needs, drawing from the diverse histories, legacies, expertise, and methodologies of our network of companies. Together, we empower children and young adults to reach their highest potential.

SOURCE Sage Alliance Schools

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED