Earthcam Showcases Industry Leading Safety And Security Software At ISC West 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EarthCam expands its services for construction project security and risk management

Las Vegas, NV, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the global leader in live camera technology, content and services, is showcasing its industry leading SaaS platform at ISC West. With advanced AI analytics, continuous video recording and Central Station Monitoring (CSM), the company is continuing to grow its services for project security, safety and risk analysis. This week at ISC West, EarthCam is demonstrating a new range of mobile camera trailers and software services for the construction, transportation and retail industries.

Safety and security are top priorities for construction sites, critical infrastructure and facilities facing risks such as theft, vandalism and liability claims. EarthCam's security solutions range from perimeter security to heavy-duty mobile camera trailers. LED strobes, sirens and talk-down functionality act as deterrents, while the CSM service provides 24/7 real-time security response through UL Listed, Five Diamond-certified monitoring centers based in the U.S. Trained specialists assess AI-detected incidents, verify potential threats and coordinate law enforcement response when necessary.

EarthCam continues to develop comprehensive security, documentation and time-lapse services for the construction industry. A key component of the company's security ecosystem is AI-powered video analytics. A recent addition to EarthCam's edge-based vision AI model is the ability to detect smoke and flames, providing early warnings and enabling emergency response. New AI object detection analytics have been added for construction barricades such as safety cones and delineator posts, workers at height and the absence of PPE, allowing operators and project managers to monitor site conditions and prioritize worker safety.

“It's just a good service to have, if it's for insurance reasons or even just for security,” said Bryan Shephard, Senior Project Manager at Pike Construction Services.“I could argue that it probably saved us money. If my budget allows and I'm able to use it on every job, I would take it with me every time.”

Expanding on its commitment to jobsite security, EarthCam introduces a new five camera security trailer for real-time multidirectional monitoring with no blind spots. The system combines four, 5-megapixel sensors with an intelligent PTZ camera featuring a 31x optical zoom, IR illumination, auto tracking, bi-directional audio and EarthCam's exclusive Pano VI for 360° panoramic visual intelligence. With solar power and 4G/5G cellular service, the trailer is designed for continuous operation in any environment, providing a flexible security solution for construction sites, parking lots and seasonal events.

“EarthCam's security solutions go far beyond just jobsite surveillance,” said Bill Sharp, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Strategy at EarthCam.“Our AI analytics and live central station monitoring work together to provide rapid response when it matters most. Our proactive service is proven to deter theft and vandalism for our clients' projects while reducing false alarms.”

Beyond real-time monitoring, EarthCam's security solutions offer comprehensive video documentation for forensic review and risk mitigation. Continuous recording on the edge stores high-definition video for up to one year, secured with 256-bit AES encryption. Site managers and insurers can access archived video from the camera remotely, helping to resolve disputes, verify claims and maintain compliance.

At the core of EarthCam's security platform is Control Center, the industry's preferred SaaS solution for project documentation, promotion, safety and security. Control Center seamlessly integrates with EarthCam's AI and reality capture technologies, providing an all-in-one interface for live and recorded video, automated progress reports and time-lapse videos. EarthCam also offers camera rentals, professional installation and reality capture services to help clients maximize their visual data.

EarthCam's presence at ISC West 2025 highlights its commitment to deliver innovative security solutions. As jobsite security challenges evolve, integrating AI, cloud-based monitoring and real-time human oversight ensures businesses have the tools they need to protect assets and enhance safety. EarthCam provides camera rentals with solar power options and professional installation. Visit EarthCam at exhibit #18125 at ISC West to see these solutions in action. Learn more about EarthCam's advanced security services at EarthCam.net/security .

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam®, headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety and understand risk. With the industry's highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more and worry less.

EarthCam's 28-year legacy of construction project monitoring and documentation includes: One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, five FIFA stadiums in Qatar, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, Smithsonian Air & Space Museum and the George Washington Bridge.

Learn more about EarthCam's innovative solutions at .

Attachment

EarthCam Security Solutions

CONTACT: Thomas Rich Earthcam 201-488-1111 ...