Centri Capital Conference Scheduled For April 2025 At Nasdaq In NYC

Centri Business Consulting, LLC , a highly respected accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the Centri Capital Conference , an exclusive event designed for investment bankers, private equity investors, venture capitalists, and other capital markets participants. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Nasdaq in New York City.

With an insights-packed agenda featuring in-depth company presentations from C-suite leaders, high-powered meetings, and a distinguished roster of industry experts, this exclusive event will bring together hundreds of attendees from across the investment community. Invited experts will share invaluable perspectives on leveraging technology-driven growth opportunities while navigating broader market volatility.

This invite-only event will explore a diverse range of topics across the rapidly evolving global capital markets. The conference is especially well-timed following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's recent remarks on the "highly uncertain environment." While the FOMC projects additional rate cuts in 2025, concerns about inflation, weakening consumer sentiment, geopolitical instability, increasing trade restrictions, and the rising likelihood of global conflicts continue to shape market conditions.

Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri, stated: "The Centri Capital Conference is instrumental in fostering collaborative relationships between seasoned capital market professionals searching for new opportunities and innovative companies seeking access to risk capital, market exposure, and long-term strategic partnerships. We've curated an incredible lineup of presenting companies and expert speakers who will provide valuable insights on the future of the capital markets. It is a must-attend event in the deal space."

The conference will feature a curated lineup of 50+ high-growth companies spanning healthcare, life sciences, disruptive technology, and other rapidly expanding sectors. Attendees will have access to one-on-one meetings, gaining unique market insights, exploring synergies, and discussing future business roadmaps.

Christopher Mora, Chief Revenue Officer, Partner, and Capital Markets Practice Leader at Centri, added: "The Centri Capital Conference is designed to maximize business productivity by creating an environment primed for networking, knowledge-sharing, and building lasting connections to support long-term growth."

Attendees will also engage directly with renowned thought leaders and seasoned experts through a series of dynamic panel discussions:



IPO Market: Trends, Pathway to Success, and Lessons Learned featuring J.D. Moriarty, CEO, ICR & Jay Heller, Head of Capital Markets, Nasdaq

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Dynamics: Shaping the Future of Capital Markets featuring Edward McGee, CFO, Grayscale Investments

Cutting Through the Hype: How Growth-Stage Investors & Company CEOs Can Leverage AI featuring Mike Ryan, CEO, Bulletpoint Network

Market Disruptors: Capital Strategies for Innovative Companies featuring Sean McGann, Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment Trends: Venture Capital and Private Credit featuring John Pennett, Partner in Charge of Technology and Life Sciences Practice, EisnerAmper Global Dynamics: Navigating Economic and Regulatory Shifts featuring Derek Dostel, Partner, Davis Polk

The event will conclude with an evening reception, providing attendees with a relaxed environment to connect with industry peers and fellow professionals.

As a premier event in the financial landscape, the Centri Capital Conference offers unparalleled education, networking, and collaborative opportunities, making it a must-attend for investors and executives active in the capital markets.

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can register here .

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services by being reliable and responsive to its clients' needs. The firm specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, Centri's professionals offer the specialized expertise, and multilayered skill sets necessary to ensure projects are completed timely and accurately.

