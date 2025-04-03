Rose-Hulman Professor Patsy Brackin Honored Nationally As Female Engineer Making Significant Career Contributions

Dr. Patsy Brackin, PhD, is a professor of Mechanical Engineering and director of the Engineering Design program at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Director of Groundbreaking Engineering Design Program Receives ASME Foundation's Distinguished Kate Gleason Award

- Robert A. Coons, Rose-Hulman PresidentTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Mechanical Engineering professor and Engineering Design program director Patsy Brackin, PhD, has been recognized with the distinguished Kate Gleason Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Foundation, for her outstanding contributions to the engineering profession.Brackin received the award at the ASME Foundation's recent Reinventing the Future 2025 event in Washington, D.C.The Gleason Award was established in 2011 by the ASME Foundation to annually honor a female engineer who has had a lifetime of achievement in the engineering profession or is a highly successful entrepreneur in the field of engineering. Kate Gleason was the first woman welcomed into the ASME organization as a full member, paving the way for other women to enter and thrive in the field of engineering.Brackin, a member of the Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering faculty since 1995, started the Institute's groundbreaking Engineering Design program in 2018, and led it to achieving accreditation status in 2023 for meeting quality standards from ABET's Engineering Accreditation Commission. The program received ABET's Innovation Award in 2024 for bringing new dimensions to improve students' technical educational experience.Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons stated,“The growing popularity of our Engineering Design program is a testament to Patsy's passion to ensure that our students have the essential skills to make a difference in their chosen career fields. We are proud that the ASME Foundation has taken notice of Patsy's dedication to engineering and engineering education by honoring her with this year's women in engineering career achievement award.”A licensed professional engineer, Brackin primarily teaches undergraduate courses in design and creativity at Rose-Hulman, has helped mentor thousands of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Design students in design projects throughout their college careers, and formerly led Rose-Hulman's Operation Catapult summer program for high school students interested in exploring their STEM interests.Brackin earned distinction as an ASME Fellow in 2016 and an ABET Fellow in 2020, two of the engineering profession's highest honors, for her career achievements in undergraduate engineering education. She has led the development and approval of Engineering Accreditation Commission criteria changes, worked with global faculty colleagues on several commission committees, and been an ABET program evaluator, team chair, and member of the Executive Committee. Brackin also has made numerous presentations and workshops for ABET and ASME and their members.Brackin earned bachelor's and master's degrees in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee and added a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. She worked as a design engineer with the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company and has spent an academic sabbatical leave as a project engineer with Eli Lilly and Company.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyRose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to 2,300+ students from 47 states and 33 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation's top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology-opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 12 fraternities and sororities. Learn more at rose-hulman.DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:A Dropbox with photos of professor/program director Patsy Brackin can be found at:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan CantwellROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:Video showcasing professor/program director Patsy Brackin talking about aspects of Rose-Hulman's engineering design program can be found at:Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.MEDIA CONTACT:Dale H. Long | Executive Editor and Director of Media RelationsOffice of Communications and MarketingROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY5500 Wabash Avenue | Terre Haute, IN 47803-3999Phone: 812.877.8418 | Cell: 812.208.5615...

