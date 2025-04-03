New Communications Agency Seeks To Elevate Agricultural Storytelling

Consus Communications logo

A new communications agency is bringing strategic storytelling expertise to US agribusinesses, creating engaging editorial that brings innovations to life.

- Caroline StocksNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Consus Communications , a new global communications agency, is bringing strategic storytelling expertise to US agribusinesses, helping to create engaging, science-driven editorial content that brings ideas and innovations to life.Led by seasoned agricultural communicators Caroline Stocks and Meghan Feeks, the firm specializes in brand journalism, science reporting and media creation for businesses in the agriculture industry. With a unique approach that blends quality journalism with marketing savvy, Consus delivers strategic, multimedia editorial content that informs and inspires.“The way agribusinesses connect with their customers has shifted significantly in the past decade,” says Stocks, Consus co-founder.“With so much content competing for attention, companies need more than just another press release-they need strategic, credible storytelling that resonates with their audience.”Consus offers a full suite of content services, including technical articles, videos, podcasts, social media content, and a variety of digital and print materials. Having worked with leading companies across the agricultural sector, the team's international experience ranges from livestock production-including poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture-to crop protection, agtech, and sustainability.“With decades of combined experience spanning the entire agriculture industry, we understand the complexities of modern food production and how to communicate them effectively,” says Feeks, who previously led US-based agricultural communications firm PR Works.“This allows us to hit the ground running when working with clients, tackling technical subjects with confidence while keeping an eye on the big picture.”In addition to providing client services, Consus self-publishes two independent, international agri-news sites with a focus on sustainable production: Fish Farm Forum , catering to the global aquaculture industry, and Farming Future Food , which covers the latest advancements in agtech and sustainability.With a team of expert writers based in the US and Europe, Consus is uniquely positioned to help North American agribusinesses expand their reach, build trust with their audiences, and tell stories that matter.Whether a business is looking to enhance its website, create its own digital news platform, contribute to an industry publication, or explore new ways of sharing research and product news, Consus can help develop content that educates, engages and inspires.For more information or to discuss how strategic editorial can help boost your marketing communications efforts, visit or contact:Caroline Stocks: ...Meghan Feeks: ...

