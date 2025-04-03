YOGA RETREAT 'FROM THE CRYPT' AT BUFFALO BILL's HOUSE - THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS FILM LOCATION

Buffalo Bill's House

Yoga Retreat from the Crypt at Buffalo Bill's House

Special Packages Available Weekend of May 16th - 18th

PERRYOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Want to master your down dog and get your tuck on at the same time? Buffalo Bill's House, the real film location for The Silence of the Lambs, the five-time Academy Award winning film, is hosting its first-ever Yoga Retreat , the weekend of May 16th-18th.Buffalo Bill's House owner Chris Rowan and Zak Bellante of Death Comes Lifting, a local community-driven health and wellness studio, have joined dark forces to bring this evil conjoining of exercise and cinephilia with Yoga Retreat packages available now:Top-Tier Weekend PassWhat's included:-Two night stay at Buffalo Bill's House-Two intimate meditation and yoga classes in the morning and evening with Zak of Death Comes Lifting-Two healthy meals per day (Lunch & Dinner; light breakfast fare; coffee & tea available)-Movie (title TBD) & Bonfire NightsTop-Tier Weekend Passes are $995 per room/double occupancy/two guests per room.Check-in is Friday, May 16th @ 9am ET through Sunday, May 18th @ 5pm ET.(All Top-Tier weekend pass holders receive all the benefits of the single day pass holders.)Precious Day PassWhat's included:-Guided Tour of Buffalo Bill's House with owner, Chris Rowan-Three standard yoga classes with Zak of Death Comes Lifting-Healthy lunch & snacks provided per day (coffee & tea available)-Daily activity (Games, river & yard access, house amenities)Precious Day Passes are $249 per person for a single day ticket. Following times are available:Friday, May 16th 10am – 5pm ETSaturday, May 17th, 9am – 5pm ETSunday, May 18th, 9am – 5pm ETTo book a pass for the Yoga Retreat from the Crypt, please click:About Buffalo Bill's HouseBuffalo Bill's House, the boutique accommodation and film location, features a beautiful, three-floor, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home situated on two acres of lush riverfront property. Nestled in a bucolic town in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, just 26 miles south of Pittsburgh, Buffalo Bill's House is a private rental where booked guests get exclusive use of the entire house with only the party they have booked, maximum eight guests at a time. For a unique experience that can only be found at Buffalo Bill's House, guests can book a stay at this one-of-a-kind private rental.TO BOOK A GUIDED TOUR:Upcoming tours:Additional Tour Details:TO BOOK OVERNIGHT STAYS/VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES:Overnight Stays details:Book Now:To get more information about on-location filming at Buffalo Bill's House,Please VISIT OUR WEBSITE:Buffalo Bill's House You Tube Video TourIMAGESAvailable Upon Request.INSTAGRAM (16K followers):FACEBOOK (9K followers):TIKTOK (14K followers): @buffbillshouseTWITTER:Press inquiries please contact: ...

Buffalo Bill's House Tour

