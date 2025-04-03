Ektaa Says 'You Continue To Win Hearts' As She Wishes Vikrant Massey On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Television and film producer, Ektaa Kapoor said 'You continue to win hearts' as she wished Vikrant Massey on his 38th birthday.

Turning back the clock, Ektaa shared a video montage from Vikrant's cinematic journey with her and her banner Balaji.

Vikrant made his acting debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's 2013 period romantic entertainer 'Lootera', alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

With music by Amit Trivedi, 'Lootera', is inspired by O Henry's 1907 short story 'The Last Leaf'.

After that, Vikrant was seen in a supporting role in Mohit Suri's 'Half Girlfriend'. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, the project starred Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as the lead pair.

Vikrant further played the lead in Ektaa's 2018 romance web series, 'Broken But Beautiful'. He was seen romancing Harleen Sethi in the ALTBalaji/MX Player show.

Back in 2020, he once again gave a powerful performance in Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', co-starring

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

His last professional association with Ektaa was for the 2024 political drama, 'The Sabarmati Report', where he played the protagonist Samar Kumar.

"From our first film your journey has always been inspiring and even today you continue to win our hearts.", Ektaa captioned the birthday post.

Additionally, marking his special day, Vikrant's better half, Sheetal Thakur, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. She treated the netizens with a series of candid pictures of the actor.

The first image showed Vikrant holding his son, Vardaan. This was followed by the photo of Sheetal and Vikrant facing the camera together, flaunting their radiant smiles. The last pic in the post was from the birthday celebration, featuring a customized cake with 'Husband' and 'Dad' written on it.

Taking to her IG, Sheetal Thakur wrote, "Happy Birthday, my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I'd choose you again and again."