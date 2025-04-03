Even Jinnah Did Not Express Such Concern For Muslims, Says Sanjay Raut On Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut strongly opposed the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill, stating that it is neither in the interest of society nor the country.

Participating in the parliamentary debate, Raut remarked on the sudden concern for poor Muslims in both houses. "For the past two days, there has been an overwhelming display of concern for poor Muslims. This is so unusual that even I am scared -- Muslims are scared, and Hindus are scared. Even Barrister Muhammad Ali Jinnah did not express such worry for Muslims," he said.

He went on to criticise the government's intentions, saying, "We once believed we were building a Hindu nation together. But after hearing your speeches, I feel you are creating a Hindu Pakistan."

Accusing the government of using the Bill to divert public attention, Raut pointed to economic issues, citing the 26 per cent tariff imposed on India by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Instead of discussing how this tariff will impact our economy and currency, you have shifted the focus to Hindus and Muslims," he said.

Raut also alleged that the ruling party consistently raises religious issues whenever unemployment, inflation, and economic distress become prominent concerns.

"Since when have you started caring about Muslims? You label them as thieves, accuse them of snatching mangalsutras, and claim they steal cows and buffaloes. And now, suddenly, you worry about them?" he questioned.

He further criticised the Home Minister's statement about helping poor Muslim women by selling vacant land.

"There has been a scam involving 13,000 acres of land in Ayodhya, and 300 kg of gold has vanished in Kedarnath. You cannot even safeguard Hindu religious lands, yet you claim to protect Muslim lands?" Raut argued.

Raut asserted that the bill lacks clarity and is aimed at creating tensions. "This legislation is not in the interest of our society or our nation. It only seeks to reignite divisions," he said.