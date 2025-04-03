Substack Introduces Vertical Video Feed Amidst Tiktok's Uncertain Future

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Substack has unveiled a new vertical video feed within its app, positioning itself as a potential alternative to TikTok, which faces a looming U.S. ban unless its parent company, ByteDance, divests its American operations by April 5.

The“Media” tab, recently added to Substack's platform, offers a scrollable video feed featuring short-form videos under 10 minutes. This development aligns with Substack's strategy to diversify content offerings and attract creators and users seeking platforms for video sharing.

This move comes as TikTok, popular among American users, confronts significant challenges. President Donald Trump has set an April 5 deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations to a non-Chinese entity, citing national security concerns over data privacy and potential Chinese government influence. Failure to meet this deadline could result in a nationwide ban of the app.

The potential TikTok ban has prompted other social media platforms to enhance their video-sharing features. For instance, X introduced a dedicated vertical video feed in January, aiming to capture users seeking TikTok-like experiences. Similarly, Substack's new video feed positions it to capitalize on the shifting landscape of short-form video content consumption.

Substack's decision to incorporate a vertical video feed also reflects a broader industry trend towards integrating video content to boost user engagement and time spent on platforms. By offering tools for creators to produce and share videos directly within the app, Substack aims to enhance its appeal to both new and existing users.

