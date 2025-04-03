MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Gears up to launch Aspire Yield

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Neswire – 3 April 2025 – ASG2 Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Aspire, a Singapore-headquartered all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, today announced that it has secured the Capital Markets Services Licence (CMS) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The licence will enable Aspire to better serve businesses in Singapore by widening its offering to include regulated investment solutions designed to help them optimize their capital.

Aspire Secures Capital Markets Services Licence from Monetary Authority of Singapore

With the CMS licence in hand, Aspire also announces the upcoming launch of Aspire Yield, a new investment solution integrated within the Aspire Business Account. Aspire Yield enhances Aspire's all-in-one financial platform, providing businesses with seamless access to investment opportunities while managing their finances in one place.

Small businesses have long been excluded from accessing competitive investment opportunities, which remain reserved for large corporations with deep banking relationships. In Singapore, traditional banks offer savings interest rates ranging from 0.01% to 0.25% per annum, leaving small businesses minimal returns on their idle capital. Without access to investment options, these businesses struggle to optimize their funds while ensuring liquidity, limiting their ability to grow sustainably.

Aspire Yield aims to bridge this gap by enabling startups and small businesses to earn competitive returns on idle capital while ensuring funds are easily accessible for operational needs. Powered by top-tier money market funds managed by Singapore's leading asset managers, Aspire Yield will offer flexible investments with no minimum investment requirement, no lock-up period, and next business day liquidity-helping businesses optimize their capital with ease.

“Securing the CMS licence from MAS, one of the world's most respected regulators reaffirms our continued commitment to building a trusted and innovative financial ecosystem that empowers startups and businesses with the tools they need to scale,” says Joel Leong, Aspire's co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer.“As we enhance our capabilities, we remain dedicated to delivering seamless, compliant, and innovative financial solutions like Aspire Yield.”

“The launch of Aspire Yield is a major milestone in our mission to help businesses not just manage but grow their capital,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and co-founder of Aspire.“By unlocking access to high-yield investment opportunities for global startups and small businesses, we are leveling the playing field and giving them the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Aspire Yield is currently in private beta. Interested businesses can join the waitlist at .