WITH SENATE PASSAGE, GEORGIA POISED TO CREATE FUND TO PRESERVE STATE's HISTORIC BATTLEFIELDS

American Battlefield Trust celebrates advent of the Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund to honor the preservation legacy of iconic UGA football coach who moonlighted as a historian

ATLANTA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A bill to establish the Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund (H.B. 454) is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp for signature following today's resounding 47-0 vote by the Georgia State Senate, with a signing ceremony expected in the coming weeks. Named for the legendary University of Georgia football coach, the measure honors a cause dear to that late coach's heart by creating a state matching grant program that will foster preservation of Georgia's historic battlefields.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Houston Gaines (120th Dist., Athens) and passed by the Georgia House of Representatives in March; it was championed in the Senate by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who served as co-captain of the 2002 SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs football team, and Sen. Bill Cowsert (46th Dist., Athens).

"While Coach Dooley is rightfully remembered for his athletic accomplishments, he was a renaissance man with many accomplishments beyond the gridiron," said American Battlefield Trust president David Duncan. "He was a passionate historian, author and an active member of our Board of Trustees who spent countless hours touring Georgia's hallowed battlefields and championing their preservation. Sharpening Georgia's commitment to safeguarding these sites is a wonderful tribute to his memory."

Georgia's historic battlefields are well-documented, but not fully protected and not always accessible to the public. Congressionally authorized studies have identified 34 historically significant battlefields in Georgia with thousands of vulnerable acres retaining enough historical integrity to make them worthy of preservation.

"Coach Vince Dooley transformed UGA athletics and inspired generations," said Lt. Gov. Jones, who presides over the State Senate in his role as Lieutenant Governor. "Coach Dooley was a wonderful husband, father, mentor and public servant. He gave back to his community and his legacy continues to inspire others to do the same. It is fitting that we honor his legacy and passion for history with this dedication."

"This act will ensure a permanent legacy to preserve our historic battlefields - a meaningful tribute on the 250th anniversary of our nation and to the late great Coach Dooley," said Rep. Gaines. "As we see development creeping throughout our state, preservation efforts like this have never been more important. In doing so, we will help share our country's history and help educate future generations of Americans."

The Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund Act establishes a competitive matching grant program that would encourage federal and private sector investment in Georgia's battlefields. The program mirrors similar successful state-level programs in Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi which have saved hundreds of acres of battlefield land in those states.

Visitation to just the Georgia battlefields managed by the National Park Service attracted nearly 3 million visitors in 2023 – who spent $200 million and supported more than 2,800 jobs in the state. Sites managed by the state and by local governments also contribute to a greater cumulative impact. "With travel industry experts predicting renewed interest in heritage tourism during the anniversary period, the lands protected through this fund will offer more for them to explore, encouraging longer and more diverse stays." added Rep. Trey Rhodes, (124th Dist., Greensboro) who chairs the House Game, Fish and Parks Committee.

The American Battlefield Trust, which has protected nearly 2,400 acres throughout the state since 1997, has proactively identified more than 200 acres across numerous battlefields that could be preserved if the state were to invest in the new program. The Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund will enable a swift pursuit of preservation opportunities at Kettle Creek, a Revolutionary War battlefield recently named a National Park Service Affiliated Site, as well as Rocky Face Ridge, Kennesaw Mountain and Ringgold Gap, among others.

Other historic preservation organizations across the state have also supported the fund's creation, including the Georgia Battlefields Association, Brier Creek Revolutionary War Battlefield Association, Friends of Fort Morris State Park, Friends of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Kettle Creek Battlefield Association, and Save the Dalton Battlefields.

Dr. Joe Trahan, president of the Georgia Battlefields Association, added, "This bill's passage and adoption will help us persevere the Georgia Battlefields where brave men sacrificed their lives for our great nation, allowing generations yet unborn to appreciate their devotion to duty, honor and country."

