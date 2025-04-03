Lindenwood University Expands Online Learning Support And Success With Inscribe

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As online enrollment at Lindenwood continues to outpace on-campus growth, the university remains focused on serving "The New Majority"-a diverse student body that includes adult learners, military personnel, first-generation students, and transfer students. Experts predict that online students will make up 25% of all college students within the next five years (National Center for Education Statistics , 2023). Additionally, nearly 75% of college students today are classified as nontraditional (National Center for Education Statistics , 2023). In response, Lindenwood is taking proactive steps to ensure these learners receive the same level of support and engagement as their on-campus peers.

Understanding the unique challenges these students face, Lindenwood is incorporating InScribe's platform within their Canvas LMS to create a more connected and engaging learning environment. This integration will strengthen peer and faculty interactions, foster collaboration, and provide critical support resources tailored to their diverse needs.

"As the digital education landscape continues to evolve, fostering meaningful connections is more top-of-mind than ever," said Nathan Watson , Associate Vice President, Enrollment Management at Lindenwood University. "By partnering with InScribe, we are enhancing our ability to provide online students with a dynamic space to engage with peers, faculty, and support staff, giving them access to the support and connections necessary for success."

InScribe's AI-driven platform enables real-time collaboration, peer-to-peer interaction, and direct faculty engagement. It addresses one of the key challenges in online education-building relationships and providing personalized support. It reinforces the university's commitment to improving online student retention and persistence by ensuring every student has the tools and connections necessary for academic and professional achievement.

Lindenwood's strategic plan outlines a bold 40-40-20 academic model, in which 40% of its educational offerings will be online to meet the growing demand. With an average student age of 34 and a high proportion of military and transfer students, Lindenwood understands the importance of creating a flexible and supportive learning environment. The InScribe partnership is designed to help these students balance their academic goals with their personal and professional responsibilities by building a network of support tailored to their academic and professional goals.

Institutions that have implemented InScribe's platform have seen measurable improvements in student success and engagement. For example:



Western Governors University established a support community where first-year math students who participated were twice as likely to stay enrolled.

University of North Texas saw a 13% increase in student persistence with InScribe's digital community platform.

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) experienced a 13-point increase in course success rates and persistence , 19 percentage points more likely to earn an A, and a significant boost in social cohesion. At Rio Salado College, InScribe users reported 40% higher levels of belonging and a 14% increase in peer connectedness within just six weeks.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lindenwood University as they continue to redefine the online learning experience," said Katy Kappler , Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe. "Backed by over 30 years of experience in online learning, our team at InScribe is dedicated to more than just providing a platform-we build thriving educational communities. Our approach will empower Lindenwood's students with an inclusive and supportive digital environment, helping them navigate their academic journey with confidence and support."

This partnership is part of Lindenwood's broader commitment to innovation in higher education, as outlined in Lindenwood 2026: Adapt, Build, Engage . By leveraging technology to create a personalized, high-impact learning ecosystem, the university is reinforcing its position as a leader in online education and lifelong learning.

As institutions nationwide seek scalable solutions for fostering student success in online education, InScribe provides the engagement and support system needed to thrive in the digital age. Learn more at .

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help-no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at .

About Lindenwood University

Lindenwood University offers all the benefits of online higher education-with the prestige, accountability, and legacy of a historic institution. At Lindenwood University, we're proud to support every online student who entrusts us to help them build the future they envision-grounded in the highest quality of distance education.

With roots reaching back to 1832, Lindenwood brings nearly two centuries of academic excellence to our online programs, thoughtfully designed to meet students where they are-wherever they choose to learn.

This space is more than just a virtual meeting room. It's a hub for connection, collaboration, and community. Whether you're across town or across the country, you're part of something bigger here. Welcome to your online Lindenwood community. For more information about Lindenwood University and our commitment to student success,visit .

SOURCE InScribe