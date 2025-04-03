Tech Mahindra And Servicenow Partner To Deliver Next-Gen Broadband Solutions For Communication Service Providers

PUNE, India, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with ServiceNow to deliver next-generation broadband solutions tailored for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). The partnership offers a comprehensive vertical solutions stack that covers every aspect of a broadband CSP's journey, including planning and building networks, managing operations, enhancing customer experience, and monetizing services.

The partnership leverages Tech Mahindra's netOps platform , a pre-integrated end-to-end solution built on ServiceNow® Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) product suites, to unify customer care, operations, order management, and partner ecosystems for CSPs. Additionally, the solution provides AI-driven analytics, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), Cloud-native Open-Source Software (OSS) systems and intelligent automation to streamline operations and capitalize on the fast-growing 'Everything-as-a-Service' opportunity. Through the solution, the CSPs will be able to improve operational efficiencies by up to 50%, ensuring accelerated time-to-market and scalable broadband rollouts.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "The telco industry faces increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems, streamline network management, and enhance operational agility. Our partnership with ServiceNow will address these challenges and empower broadband providers to deliver high-speed connectivity, drive digital inclusion, and create value for communities globally. With an industry-leading zero-touch broadband operations platform, we will enable customers to seamlessly address connectivity challenges across rural, suburban, and urban markets."

The partnership marks a significant step in Tech Mahindra's continued expansion in the global broadband market, accelerating digital infrastructure and enabling CSPs to scale efficiently.

Erica Volini, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Industries, Partners, and Go-to-Market, ServiceNow, said, "Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve. Tech Mahindra's solutions with ServiceNow will help our customers provide the seamless experiences that their customers expect today. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

Recently, Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow successfully implemented this solution for a leading FibreCo in Germany, demonstrating its transformative impact. By leveraging the full ServiceNow TMT suite, Tech Mahindra streamlined the customer's assurance experience, automated fulfillment processes, and enabled comprehensive end-to-end tracking of fiber rollout. This implementation on the ServiceNow Platform significantly improved operational performance, including a 20% reduction in fiber rollout time and major reductions in order fallouts. By consolidating 22 legacy systems into a single, unified platform, the solution has streamlined execution, enhanced efficiency, and accelerated service delivery.

As broadband demand continues to surge, this partnership positions Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow at the forefront of driving digital inclusion and seamless connectivity. This next-generation broadband solution will serve as a game-changer, unlocking new opportunities and driving sustainable growth across the global broadband market.

