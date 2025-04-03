Emazzanti Technologies Named To Inc. 2025 Regional Fastest-Growth List

11th Straight Year Woman-owned Cybersecurity Firm Honored For Growth

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies is proud to announce its continued recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. A woman-owned business, eMazzanti secured a position in the prestigious 2025 Inc. Regional list -Northeast. The company has also been recognized on the Inc. 5000 National list for 10 years.

The 2025 Inc. Regional list highlights the most dynamic and successful companies, by region, within the independent business sector, acknowledging those that have demonstrated significant revenue growth over the past two years. A woman-owned Cybersecurity and IT services company, eMazzanti Technologies delivers rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes.

"We are pleased and honored to again be recognized by Inc. Magazine as an exceptional-growth company that is 'Building The Future,'" says Jennifer Mazzanti, Co-Founder and CEO of eMazzanti Technologies. "eMazzanti's trained, responsive and professional staff works diligently to advise large and small businesses on Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Outsourced Network Management and other mission-critical issues and services. More companies than ever before are adopting digital solutions, and we pleased to help them customize, improve, and secure their networking and other environments against threats from nation-state and other bad actors."

This year's recognition on the Inc. Regional list acknowledges the "continued growth and success of eMazzanti Technologies," she adds. "This Inc. honor also recognizes our company's dedication to servicing clients with innovation, and meeting their Cybersecurity, AI, networking and other technological needs."

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies

