EGGS UP GRILL EXPANDS IN DFW, BRINGING ALL-AMERICAN BREAKFAST AND SMILES TO THE METROPLEX

DALLAS , April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill , a neighborhood favorite and the fastest-growing "better breakfast" restaurant franchise in the country, is bringing its signature warm, welcoming atmosphere to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. With plans to establish multiple locations across the region, the brand is seeking passionate franchise owners eager to serve up smiles and make their community's morning brighter-one All-American breakfast at a time.

With more than 91 locations open and dozens more in development, Eggs Up Grill is poised for a major push into Texas, beginning with the booming DFW market. As one of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S., DFW presents an ideal landscape for the brand's expansion, fueled by an influx of families, professionals, and young adults craving high-quality, affordable dining experiences. The brand's flexible footprint, simplified operations, and focus on hospitality make it a perfect fit for both suburban and urban settings throughout the metroplex.

DFW is a natural fit for the brand, as Texans embrace the tradition of a hearty, satisfying breakfast. From classic pancakes and waffles to freshly prepared omelets and signature home fries, Eggs Up Grill delivers a dining experience that keeps guests coming back. The brand's single shift model with hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. allows franchisees to build a successful business while maintaining a balanced lifestyle-freeing up evenings for family time.

"Let me make you breakfast" isn't just a tagline-it's the heart of what we do at Eggs Up Grill," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "We believe in creating a place where neighbors serve neighbors, where guests feel like family, and where every meal is an opportunity to make someone's day better. With the incredible energy and growth happening in DFW, we see a tremendous opportunity for local entrepreneurs to establish a thriving business that brings our mission to their community."

Eggs Up Grill's DNA is deeply rooted in hospitality, community, and simplicity-offering a best-in-class experience for guests while making franchise ownership accessible and rewarding. Designed to be welcoming and easy to operate, the concept features a simple menu of classic, high-quality breakfast and lunch offerings, with strong unit economics and a family-friendly culture that resonates with both franchisees and customers alike.

Eggs Up Grill is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with in the DFW area. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or you're looking to own your very first business, Eggs Up Grill could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with Eggs Up Grill and the available franchise incentives, visit:

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit:

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill has been serving smiles for over 25 years. From the first sip of freshly brewed coffee to the last bite of a hearty breakfast or lunch, our welcoming atmosphere and attentive service make every visit feel like coming home. As "neighbors serving neighbors," we proudly serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a full menu throughout our hours of operation.

Eggs Up Grill's business model is designed to create smiles not just for guests but for our Franchise Partners as well. Ranked the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® for four consecutive years, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth and actively seeking both seasoned and first-time franchise partners. With 92 locations currently in operation and over 100 more under development or committed to open this decade, the brand is poised for continued success.

