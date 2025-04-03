A Legacy Of Culinary Excellence: Four Seasons Earns Global Acclaim For Its Bespoke Concepts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following the latest Michelin Guide announcement from France, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris upheld its legendary position of holding six Michelin stars and one Green star for sustainability, with its iconic restaurants-Le Cinq , L'Orangerie , and Le George -continuing to set the benchmark for fine dining. Additionally, Le Cap at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel retained its prestigious one star recognition.

Earlier this year, Four Seasons added to its constellation of stars with Yu Yuan at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul earning a coveted Michelin star in February. In March, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong retained its extraordinary eight Michelin stars across Caprice , Lung King Heen , Noi , and Sushi Saito , while Zi Yat Heen at Four Seasons Hotel Macao retained its one star. Lung King Heen also received further distinction with a near-perfect 99.5 score on La Liste 2025. Additionally, SÉZANNE at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, which holds three Michelin stars, was named Best Restaurant in Japan and ranked #4 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. Notably, the growing Four Seasons portfolio of Michelin-recognized Chinese concepts speak to the brand's focus to redefining excellence in the space.

With these latest Michelin star recognitions, multiple honours from Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, and sustained industry acclaim, Four Seasons remains the most Michelin-starred luxury hospitality company, holding 33 stars across 24 restaurants worldwide.

This continued success is driven by the commitment of Four Seasons to originality, with each of its more than 600 restaurant and bar concepts thoughtfully designed to deliver a unique experience. From regionally inspired menus to unique dining spaces, no two are alike-yet all are united by an unwavering dedication to exceptional service, innovation, and the highest standards of quality.

"At Four Seasons, every restaurant and bar is a one-of-a-kind concept, designed to push creative boundaries and deliver something truly original," says Philipp Blaser, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage. "We provide a platform for the best talent to join us in crafting food and beverage excellence, attracting visionary chefs and craftspeople who share our passion for innovation and our legacy of unparalleled service. We are honoured to receive these prestigious global awards, a testament to the culinary teams who are the heart of our operations."

New Openings and Culinary Innovation

As Four Seasons expands its culinary footprint, recent openings around the world highlight a commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.



HAVA at Four Seasons Resort Langkawi offers authentic northwestern Indian cuisine in an open-air setting with panoramic sea views, blending traditional flavours with the island's natural beauty.

Sushi L'Abysse Osaka at Four Seasons Hotel Osaka presents a cross-cultural omakase experience led by Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno and Edomae sushi master Chef Itaru Yasuda, merging French innovation with Japanese tradition.

Cayao at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol introduces Nikkei cuisine-a fusion of Japanese techniques and Peruvian flavours-crafted by acclaimed Chef Richard Sandoval, offering a unique dining experience by the sea.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai unveils a reimagined ULU alongside NOIO , a new sushi lounge and omakase dining experience, enhancing its commitment to exceptional dining that celebrates Hawaii's rich culinary heritage.

Verdello at Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr embarks on a gastronomic journey celebrating the richness of Italian traditions while integrating local Moroccan products, creating a flavour fusion that evokes Sicily and the Mediterranean.

Café Boulud Riyadh at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre showcases Chef Daniel Boulud's contemporary approach to French cuisine, emphasizing seasonal ingredients and refined techniques.

Song at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre reinterprets Ningbo cuisine with a focus on seasonal ingredients and delicate seafood flavours, honouring the region's coastal culinary traditions.

Komo at Four Seasons Resort Maui showcases Tokyo-born Chef Kiyokuni Ikeda's masterful take on Japanese traditions, featuring pristine seafood, house-crafted ingredients, and artful presentations that blend precision with Maui's renowned hospitality.

Teppanyaki ‧ Tempura Shun at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong offers an intimate teppanyaki and tempura dining experience, where skilled chefs prepare dishes with precision, highlighting the freshness of premium ingredients.

Oma at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City presents a seasonal omakase journey, providing diners with a curated selection of dishes that reflect the chef's creativity and the finest available ingredients.

Brasserie Margot at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta delivers a contemporary twist on the classic French brasserie, combining traditional dishes with modern culinary techniques and local ingredients.

Onde at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze emerges as a modern Italian dining destination within a restored historic setting, honouring Italian coastal cuisine while embracing a convivial, relaxed atmosphere.

Opus at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai offers a globally inspired menu, rare Modbar coffee, and Art Deco elegance, creating a sophisticated dining environment that blends international cuisine with local influences. Kyúb at Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca introduces an elevated robatayaki experience infused with Japanese flavours and Moroccan influences, showcasing a unique culinary fusion in a vibrant atmosphere.

For a full list of Four Seasons awards and accolades, click here.

