CRESCENT SEAS, THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN AT-SEA RESIDENTIAL LIVING, UNVEILS NEW ADDITION TO ITS FLEET

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crescent Seas' second ship,, will undergo a more than $50 million comprehensive revitalization and will feature 290 residences priced from $650,000 to $10,000,000. Amenities will include private butler service, refined gourmet dining, bespoke on-deck experiences, Starlink internet connection, and more. In agreement with the ship's owners, Oceania Cruises, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("NCLH"), the ship will join Crescent Seas at the end of 2027 and depart on its inaugural voyage for New Years of 2027. Insignia residence sales will open to the public in late summer 2025 from the sales gallery on the 8th floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.

Insignia will join Crescent Seas' first ship, the Navigator, which will feature 210 residences, ranging from $750,000 to $8 million. The Navigator sets sail in December 2026, and sales open April 9th. Crescent Seas also plans to announce three more luxury residence ships over the next five years.

"As a developer, I know real estate has always been defined by location, location, location, as we say. With Crescent Seas, we've eliminated that limitation. Residents will have a view corridor like never before. Now, your home isn't bound to a single address - it moves with you, taking you to the world's most breathtaking destinations," said Russell W. Galbut, Co Founder & Managing Principal, Crescent Heights and Founder and Chairman of Crescent Seas.

These world-class private residences will embark on immersive global journeys, spending up to five days in each port of call across all seven continents. To ensure seamless operations and exceptional service, each vessel will be staffed by its existing onboard service provider, The Apollo Group, which will manage all onboard hospitality and culinary offerings. With over five decades of expertise in luxury cruising, The Apollo Group will continue to deliver the elevated service and dining experiences travelers have come to expect.

Marisa Galbut, President of Crescent Seas, stated, "Imagine traveling the world without ever leaving the comfort of your own home. With our ownership model, families can share once-in-a-lifetime experiences seamlessly. Forget the hassle of planning vacations-embrace the freedom of remote work while exploring the world from your own residence at sea."

Crescent Seas is a part of GFO Investments, Galbut's global family office and a major investor in Crescent Heights . As Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Crescent Heights, Galbut has an exemplary track record of developing urban projects in gateway cities across the country including Ten Thousand Santa Monica Blvd and The Remington in Los Angeles, Forma Miami, and the redevelopment of 25 Broad Street in New York City into the most desired homes and residences. Galbut's development expertise, coupled with his over 23-year tenure in the cruise industry gives Galbut a unique vantage point to meet the current market demands and drive the success of Crescent Seas.

About Crescent Seas

Crescent Seas is the ultimate residence at sea community, redefining the art of world travel with unparalleled sophistication, personalized service, and a sense of home no matter where you are. Crafted for the discerning explorer who craves adventure without sacrificing exclusivity and opulence, Crescent Seas delivers extraordinary long voyages and immersive destination experiences staying in ports for 2 to 3 days overnight. Our fleet guarantees smooth, top-tier service from port to port, creating a seamless journey that welcomes you home on the open seas. For more information, visit crescentseas .

About Crescent Heights

Crescent Heights is America's premier urban real estate developer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of architecturally distinctive mixed-use high-rises in major cities across the United States. The architecture, interior design, and amenities of each project are infused with the history, climate, and character of its local neighborhood. Crescent Heights actively engages local stakeholders to ensure that each project supports the long-term well-being of its community. The firm is committed to creating projects of enduring value and prestige that help communities thrive long into the future.

About The Apollo Group

Rafael A. Ordonez was the founder of The Apollo Group, a leader in global cruise management and hospitality services, dedicated to excellence and innovation. Through strategic partnerships and community initiatives, The Apollo Group is committed to empowering future leaders and fostering growth in the hospitality industry and is a world class leader of such services.

About GFO Investments

GFO Investments is a private wealth management advisory firm focusing on real estate development and ventures such as hospitality operations, private financing, and capital market securities. Our firm is committed to fiscal discipline and achievement, evident by over 50 years of business excellence. We represent and invest solely on our own behalf.

Crescent Seas is being developed, offered and sold by Crescent Sea Development, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, and its controlled affiliated entities ("Crescent Seas") and not by GFO Investments ("GFO"), Crescent Heights ("CH"), or their affiliated entities and persons. Crescent Seas is a separate legal entity from GFO or CH. Any and all statements, disclosures and representations shall be deemed made by Crescent Seas and not by GFO or CH, and any persons agree to look solely to Crescent Seas (and not to GFO or CH) with respect to any and all matters relating to the marketing and/or development of the ships and with respect to the potential sales of residences on the ships. This is not an offer to sell, or solicitation to buy, to potential residents of any jurisdiction where it is prohibited by law, and any person's eligibility for any purchase will depend upon such person's state of residency. Any offering of residence on the ships by Crescent Seas shall be made only by the offering documents prepared and distributed by Crescent Seas, and no statements or representations should be relied upon if not made in such offering documents.

Media Contact

FINN Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Crescent Seas