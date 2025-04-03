A Holiday Journey Like No Other - Only 50 Travelers Can Book Global Travel Collection's Exclusive Private Air Experience, December 5-14

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Global Travel Collection is presenting a rare, one-of-a-kind experience to book Pan Am's highly coveted Christmas Markets of Europe, a Pan Am Journey by Private Air . Limited to just 50 travelers, this private jet experience departs from New York City for an unforgettable holiday adventure from December 5-14, 2025. The only way you can book a seat is with a Global Travel Collection advisor until April 30.

What sets this journey apart is its tribute to the heyday of aviation, embracing the sophistication of classic air travel while celebrating the pioneering spirit that guided Pan American World Airways from its founding in 1927.

"Empowering our travel advisors with exclusive opportunities like this extraordinary journey is at the core of who we are as a company," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "Pan Am is an iconic name in aviation history, and this journey promises to be an unforgettable experience. Travelers will not only relive the glamour of air travel's Golden Age but also immerse themselves in the enchanting magic of Europe's most celebrated Christmas markets."

Getting There in Style: Passengers will enjoy a first-class travel experience aboard a privately chartered Boeing 757-200, featuring luxurious lie-flat business-class seats.



Onboard, guests will experience vintage-inspired elements featuring iconic Pan Am designs and logos, along with carefully curated menus and cocktails that that capture the essence of the era. At each destination, an onboard logistics manager will assist passengers in moving quickly and efficiently through security and customs, avoiding the long waits typical of public air terminals.

The Christmas Markets: Travelers will embark on a magical journey through Europe's most enchanting Christmas markets.



Funchal, Madeira (Portugal): On December 5, travelers depart New York for an overnight flight to Funchal. Upon arrival, embark on a scenic tour and explore Avenida Arriaga's Christmas market, indulging in local delights like poncha, bolo do caco, festive sweets, and Madeira's iconic embroidery.

Vienna, Austria: On the 8th, guests will travel to Vienna to experience the iconic Christkindlmarkt at the Rathaus, where twinkling lights, handcrafted gifts and mulled wine fill the air. A tour of Schönbrunn Palace, a private concert at the Palais Coburg in Vienna and a tour through Vienna's festive markets will add to the magic.

Nuremberg, Germany: A short flight will bring guests to Nuremberg on December 10, where they'll visit Regensburg's historic Old Town, tour Nuremberg Castle and enjoy a private ride on the Christmas train through the city's festive streets. Riga, Latvia: On December 12, travelers explore Riga's historic center before attending a performance of The Nutcracker at the opera house. The next day, a guided tour of Riga's Old Town leads to the central Christmas market in Dome Square, where the holiday spirit truly comes to life.

First-Class Accommodations: Throughout the journey, guests will experience exceptional stays for eight nights at Europe's premier luxury hotels.



Belmond Reid's Palace Madeira

Anantara Palace Vienna

Scandic Hotel Nuremberg Grand Hotel Kempinski Riga

For more information about Global Travel Collection and to book this exclusive experience with a travel advisor, visit .

