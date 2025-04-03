Spring Gutter Checklist: Keep Your Home Safe From April Showers

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Shares Essential Maintenance Tips and Offers Hassle-Free Cleaning Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring rains on the horizon, homeowners must ensure their gutters are ready to handle the seasonal downpours. The Brothers That Just Do Gutters , a leading provider of professional gutter services, has released a Spring Gutter Checklist to help homeowners prevent costly water damage while highlighting its Recurring Gutter Cleaning Program for year-round maintenance.

"April showers can quickly expose weaknesses in a home's drainage system," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "Clogged or damaged gutters can lead to foundation problems, basement flooding, and roof leaks. Homeowners who stay ahead with proper maintenance can avoid major headaches and costly repairs."

To help homeowners prepare, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters recommends this Spring Gutter Checklist:

– Check for cracks, sagging sections, and rust spots caused by winter ice and snow.– Remove leaves, twigs, and dirt that could cause blockages and overflow.– Ensure downspouts are clear and directing water away from the foundation.– Inspect gutter joints and seams for leaks and apply sealant where needed.– Tighten brackets and hangers to keep gutters properly attached.– Cut back trees to prevent leaves and debris buildup.– Install gutter guards to reduce future cleaning needs.– Schedule professional maintenance to ensure gutters remain in peak condition year-round.

Many homeowners wait until issues arise before cleaning their gutters. To eliminate the hassle, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters offers a Recurring Gutter Cleaning Program, allowing customers to "Set It and Forget It." This service provides scheduled cleanings at discounted rates, with homeowners receiving up to 30% off based on the number of annual cleanings.

"Preventative maintenance helps avoid major home repairs," added Horboychuk. "With our recurring service, homeowners know their gutters are always prepared for the changing seasons."

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, a member of Evive Brand , specializes in seamless gutters, leaf guards, and professional cleaning, the company helps homeowners protect their properties from water damage year-round.

