Navigating The Competitive $2.34B Baby Stroller Market, 2025-2030 | Top Strategies To Leverage Baby Stroller Market Growth: A Focus On Consumer-Centric Innovation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing birth rates and family planning among millennials
5.1.1.2. Expanding e-commerce platforms enhance the accessibility and variety of baby strollers globally
5.1.1.3. Growing awareness among parents about child safety measures
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Competitive pressure from affordable and counterfeit baby stroller brands
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Integration of intelligent technology into stroller design
5.1.3.2. Expanding into eco-friendly and sustainable materials
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns over the safety features of modern baby strollers
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Product Type: High preference for travel system strollers by families seeking a cohesive transportation solution
5.2.2. Age Group: Incorporation of adaptability for travel systems with car seats in infants strollers
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Baby Stroller Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Car Seat Strollers
6.3. Double/Triple Strollers
6.4. Jogging Strollers
6.5. Lightweight/Umbrella Strollers
6.6. Travel System Strollers
7. Baby Stroller Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aluminum Frame
7.3. Carbon Fibre Frame
7.4. Steel Frame
8. Baby Stroller Market, by Age Group
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 0-6 Months
8.3. 1-3 Years
8.4. 6-12 Months
9. Baby Stroller Market, by Price Range
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Budget: Under $100
9.3. High-End: Over $300
9.4. Mid-Range: $100-$300
10. Baby Stroller Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Multiple Children
10.3. Single Child
11. Baby Stroller Market, by Usage Frequency
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Daily Use
11.3. Travel Use
12. Baby Stroller Market, by Sales Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Department Stores
12.3. Online Retailers
12.4. Specialty Baby Stores
12.5. Wholesale Clubs
13. Baby Stroller Market, by Age Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Infants
13.3. Toddlers
14. Americas Baby Stroller Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Argentina
14.3. Brazil
14.4. Canada
14.5. Mexico
14.6. United States
15. Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Australia
15.3. China
15.4. India
15.5. Indonesia
15.6. Japan
15.7. Malaysia
15.8. Philippines
15.9. Singapore
15.10. South Korea
15.11. Taiwan
15.12. Thailand
15.13. Vietnam
16. Europe, Middle East & Africa Baby Stroller Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Denmark
16.3. Egypt
16.4. Finland
16.5. France
16.6. Germany
16.7. Israel
16.8. Italy
16.9. Netherlands
16.10. Nigeria
16.11. Norway
16.12. Poland
16.13. Qatar
16.14. Russia
16.15. Saudi Arabia
16.16. South Africa
16.17. Spain
16.18. Sweden
16.19. Switzerland
16.20. Turkey
16.21. United Arab Emirates
16.22. United Kingdom
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
17.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
17.3.1. Silver Cross and Automobili Lamborghini collaborate for limited edition baby stroller
17.3.2. Stokke unveils YOYO stroller for comfort and portability
17.3.3. Mubadala Capital to acquire Bugaboo Group, expanding parenting solutions portfolio
17.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
