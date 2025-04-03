ECARX Powers Launch Of Hongqi Tiangong 06, Deepening Strategic Partnership With FAW Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the“Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Antora1000 Pro computing platform and Cloudpeaksoftware stack will power the launch of the Hongqi Tiangong 06 all-electric SUV which began pre-sales recently. This marks the second vehicle to launch under the deepening strategic partnership signed with FAW Group in April 2024 to jointly develop next-generation intelligent cockpits for its premium Hongqi brand of vehicles.

Powered by the Antora® 1000 Pro and integrated with a customized Hongqi FAW OS built on top of the ECARX Cloudpeak® and AutoGPT, the Tiangong 06 will set new industry benchmarks with an immersive and AI-driven intelligent cockpit experience. A similar solution was deployed in the successful launch of the Tiangong 05 in February 2025 and is expected to be further replicated and scaled across future Hongqi models, providing a highly cost-effective and streamlined solution that aligns seamlessly with evolving E/E architecture.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented,“With the launch of the second Tiangong model integrated with our cutting-edge solutions in less than two months, we are clearly demonstrating the unique value proposition we offer automakers with scalable cost-effective solutions they can rapidly bring to market. By focusing early on automotive AI, we are in a unique position to help shape its future and set new benchmarks for intelligent vehicle experiences with FAW.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“believes,”“should,”“potential,”“may,”“preliminary,”“forecast,”“objective,”“plan,” or“target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

