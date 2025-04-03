

Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Hilpi Rautelin as Vice Chairman.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:

Personnel and Remuneration Committee:

Veli-Matti Mattila, Chairman

Kari Jussi Aho

Maziar Mike Doustdar

Hilpi Rautelin

Audit Committee:

Ari Lehtoranta, Chairman

Eija Ronkainen

Henrik Stenqvist

Karen Lykke Sørensen

R&D Committee:

Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman

Kari Jussi Aho

Eija Ronkainen

Karen Lykke Sørensen

The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 26 April 2024.

All members of the Board of Directors have been assessed to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

