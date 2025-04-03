Proceedings At The Annual General Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement no. 06 2025

Copenhagen – 3 April 2025 – Agillic A/S

On 3 April 2025, at 14:30 (CET), the annual general meeting was held at the company's address Masnedøgade 22, DK-2100 Copenhagen, in accordance with the agenda of the notice.

The board of directors appointed attorney-at-law Jakob Vig Schnack as chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting took the board of director's report on Agillic A/S' business activities during 2024 into consideration.

The annual report for the financial year 2024 was presented to and adopted by the general meeting. The general meeting adopted the proposal to transfer the result of the financial year 2024 to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

Joar Welde, Jesper Genter Lohmann, Thorsten Köhler, Jan Juul and Andreas D. Sandbu were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Joar Welde was elected as chairman of the board of directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as new auditor.

The minutes of the annual general meeting is available at .

For further information, please contact:

Christian Samsø, CEO

+45 24 88 24 24

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Pernille Friis Andersen

About Agillic A/S

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com.

