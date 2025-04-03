Creatio Teams Up With Novelvox To Empower Companies Worldwide With Connected Workspace

The new partnership aims to streamline contact center operations with embedded telephony integration

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, partners with NovelVox , a leading contact centre integration provider with 16+ years of experience in delivering connected experiences.NovelVox offers embedded telephony controls within the Creatio interface, offering features such as Screen Pop for customer data, Click-to-Dial, Automatic Call Logging, and omnichannel interactions across major telephony systems, including Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Zoom, Amazon Connect, Five9, NICE, and Dialpad. The integration supports all deployment models, including On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid, ensuring flexibility and scalability for businesses.With NovelVox's Smart CTI Connectors seamlessly integrated into Creatio, agents can deliver personalized customer service without switching between screens. Additionally, Automatic Call Logging and Click-to-Dial minimize manual tasks, boosting efficiency and streamlining operations.“Creatio's incredible strength in process automation combined with NovelVox's demonstrative contact center integration will empower business with ready-to-go tech stack for faster, more reliable customer service. This partnership is about bringing the best of NovelVox and Creatio to build a more unified way of managing and interacting with customers and enhancing experiences for both the agents and the customers,” said Manish Rai, Vice President, NovelVox.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“By combining Creatio's AI-native, no-code platform with NovelVox's deep telephony integration expertise, we're helping organizations remove friction from customer interactions and deliver service that's faster, smarter, and scalable. This joint solution brings immediate value to businesses looking to boost agent productivity and improve every customer touchpoint,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.About NovelVoxNovelVox, a CMMI Level-3 certified CX player offering matchless solutions to contact centers worldwide. As a leader in the CX space, we emphasize rebuilding the agent-customer experience with a platform empowering agents to assist agents across channels like voice, email, chat, social, and instant messaging channels.Our optimized solutions complement prominent contact center technologies that include Amazon Connect, Avaya, Cisco, Dialpad, Five9, Genesys, NICE, Webex, and Zoom.

