Over Two Dozen Jan Aushadhi Kendras Currently Operate In Bhagalpur, Beneficiaries Thank Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bhagalpur (Bihar), April 3 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), an initiative by the Narendra Modi government, is rapidly emerging as a beacon of hope for the residents of Bihar's Bhagalpur. Currently, more than two dozen Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operating across 16 blocks in the Bihar district.

The large crowd of beneficiaries at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras in JLN Hospital, Mayaganj, and Sadar Hospital's Bhagalpur Campus indicates that this government scheme is highly beneficial to the public.

IANS spoke to some of the beneficiaries of PMBJK to understand their experiences.

Dilip Bhagat, who traveled 10 km from Nathnagar to buy medicine, expressed his gratitude, saying: "PM Narendra Modi deserves thanks for this work. I have been taking medicines from this Jan Aushadhi Kendra, and it benefits my health more than the medicines I used to buy from outside. I request the government to open these Kendras in different areas of Bihar. The medicines are available at very cheap prices, and I want to thank PM Modi for this."

Suraj, a resident of Purnia, traveled 100 km to Bhagalpur to buy medicine for his father.

"The medicine that costs Rs 1,000 in the market is available for just Rs 200 at the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra. It's significantly cheaper, and I want to thank PM Modi for this," he said.

To make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings.

Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras are established to provide generic medicines at affordable rates.

Every year, March 7 is celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines.