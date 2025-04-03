BWH® Hotels Announces Partnership With United Soccer League

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the largest and fastest-growing soccer organization in the United States, the USL offers a comprehensive youth-to-professional pathway for both men and women under one ecosystem. By bringing the rapidly growing sport to local communities across North America, USL and BWH will continue to fuel the momentum of soccer's rise.

"We're thrilled to partner with the USL-a dynamic organization that shares our passion for performance, community, and memorable experiences," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at BWH. "Over the next four years with events like the Men's and Women's World Cup and the L.A. Olympics, the United States is set to experience a meteoric rise in soccer fandom and growth. As the Official Hotel Partner and Preferred Hotel Supplier for the USL, we are passionate about helping fans and travelers experience this incredible sport, and the journey that comes with it."

As part of this multi-year sponsorship developed and negotiated by BWH's long-time marketing partner, PMG , and its sports marketing practice, BWH and USL will activate multi-channel platforms and initiatives to not only reach local soccer communities across North America but also enhance the in-match viewing experience with new, tech-forward features. The Best Western® Travel Map, present in all nationally televised games and the first virtual in-game integration of its kind within USL broadcasts, will provide fans with deeper insights into player performance and game dynamics, such as interactive replays and real-time graphics that show where players have traveled throughout the match.

BWH and the USL are also equally committed to supporting the communities in which they operate, and in 2025 the USL will introduce the Hometown Hero Award. The Hometown Hero Award will be presented by BWH with an on-field celebration at the USL Championship Final in November, recognizing the USL industry member making a meaningful difference in their hometown both on and off the field. The award will be supported with a content series to spotlight and celebrate players in local USL communities throughout the country.

"This partnership with BWH Hotels is a game-changer for our league, our teams, and, most importantly, our fans," said USL Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships Josh Keller. "As the sport continues to grow, aligning with a hospitality leader like BWH Hotels ensures that our players, supporters, and communities enjoy first-class experiences both on and off the field. We look forward to working together to elevate soccer's impact in local markets and enhance the way fans engage with the game."

In addition to CBS matches, BWH will also be present across USL broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN+, TUDN, and locally aired matches throughout the season; as well as digital integrations on the USL mobile app, website, social channels, and more. Throughout the partnership, BWH is committed to expanding its activation efforts and collaborations with USL players, local teams, youth events, and on-site fan experiences.

For more information, visit BWHHotels and USLSoccer .

SOURCE BWH Hotels