CRISP & GREEN Founder Returns To Company, Shifting The Business To A Majority Corporate-Owned Model

Company accelerates transition away from original franchise model through strategic acquisition of existing locations, shifting focus to corporate operations and enterprise-level partnerships

MINNEAPOLIS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISP & GREEN®, a fast-casual dining destination known for its chef-crafted, health-focused menu, today formally announced the move to transition away from the original franchise model through strategic acquisitions of existing franchise groups and locations. This move also marks the return of Founder Steele Smiley back into the role of Chief Executive Officer. After formally rejoining in Q3 of 2024, Smiley partnered with the company leadership team to lead a strategic shift away from a predominantly franchised model, guiding the company to become a majority corporate-owned brand, a significant evolution in the company's growth strategy and operational structure.

The move to become a mostly corporate system was prompted by a desire to regain brand consistency and operational control across a national footprint of locations of almost 50 locations. In late 2024, the company started the process of becoming a mostly corporate-owned system by acquiring several existing franchise groups and locations throughout the country. Today, almost 50 percent of CRISP & GREEN locations are corporately owned, with additional acquisitions and new locations underway.

While Smiley's vision is to operate a majority of CRISP & GREEN locations, there still remains an opportunity for enterprise-level operators to become franchise partners. Late last year, two new groups with significant multi-unit and multi-brand experience joined the brand and have already started on their development schedule. The OM group, led by Kalpesh Patel and based outside of Chicago, operates several brands including over 50 Dunkin locations and 15 Wing Stop locations. M3 Holdings, led by Alex Mortenson, has experience in both the restaurant space and wellness space, specifically in the Planet Fitness brand. Collectively, the two groups have committed to opening 37 locations over the next couple of years, helping the business progress towards its next milestone of 100 restaurants.

"As we transition to a new model, we are redefining and repledging our commitment to the core values that have guided us since our founding," said Smiley, founder and CEO of CRISP & GREEN. "Our focus is on delivering outstanding food, providing elevated hospitality experiences, and supporting the wellness of our communities. I'm excited to lead us into this new chapter of growth and continue our journey to transform the way people think about and access healthy living."

Founded in 2016, Minnesota-based CRISP & GREEN is rooted in the belief that wellness improves every aspect of life, from ourselves to the community around us. Originally hailing from the fitness industry, Smiley had the simple idea that people shouldn't have to choose between a quick meal and a healthy one. He created CRISP & GREEN to provide scratch-made food in a fast-casual setting that's both healthy and delicious. In addition, CRISP & GREEN is dedicated to supporting guests' wellness journeys outside the kitchen by offering complimentary fitness classes to each community it's located in. Today, CRISP & GREEN continues to thrive as a privately held company with the founding team still firmly at the helm, driving the brand's vision and success based on its founding principles.

CRISP & GREEN is a fast-casual dining destination offering chef-crafted healthy menu options including salads, grain bowls, smoothies, wraps, acai bowls and more. Founded in 2016, the lifestyle brand is dedicated to supporting guests' wellness journeys and providing the ingredients for the next era of wellness. With almost 50 locations across the U.S., CRISP & GREEN is rapidly expanding, driven by its "Live Crisp" ethos-serving up hospitality, community, and seasonally-minded healthy dishes in equal measure. For more information, visit .

