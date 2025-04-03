Bigid & Sentinelone Unite: First-Of-Its-Kind DSPM Integration To Enhance Cyber Resilience

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, compliance, privacy, and AI-driven data management, today announced a new integration with SentinelOne® (NYSE: S ), a global leader in AI-powered security, to embed actionable DSPM insights from BigID into SentinelOne. This collaboration marks a milestone as BigID is the first Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) provider with seamless integration to SentinelOne's Singularity PlatformTM , delivering a transformative, data-centric approach to threat prioritization for modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

The integration bridges the gap between data security and cybersecurity operations, addressing the dual challenge of growing sensitive data volumes and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By embedding BigID's DSPM insights into the SentinelOne Singularity Platform, organizations can better identify and respond to threats, streamline remediation efforts, and accelerate incident response times.

The integration enables organizations to identify high-risk data exposures, automate compliance checks, and manage data security through a single platform. Key benefits include:



Prioritized Threat Remediation: By ingesting BigID's DSPM insights and alerts into SentinelOne's SingularityTM Platform, organizations can now identify and prioritize threats based on the sensitivity of the data at risk, helping to ensure that the most critical vulnerabilities are addressed first.

Faster Incident Response: By integrating BigID's DSPM insights with SentinelOne's Extended Security Posture Management (xSPM) capabilities, security teams can quickly identify sensitive data exposures and respond to threats faster, minimizing the window of opportunity for attackers. Centralized Security Management: By combining BigID's DSPM with SentinelOne's xSPM, organizations gain a unified solution for managing data security risks, streamlining workflows, and fostering better collaboration across security operations teams.

"Integrating with BigID provides SentinelOne customers with critical visibility into where sensitive data may be hidden within their networks. These insights enable proactive threat hunting and significantly accelerate vulnerability remediation," says Melissa K. Smith, VP of Technology Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives, SentinelOne.

"Security teams struggle to identify which data exposures pose the greatest risk. With SentinelOne, we're solving this by giving SOC analysts immediate insight into sensitive data exposure - helping them respond faster and more effectively to real threats," says Jon Mayer, VP, Business Development & Partnerships at BigID.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments-trust SentinelOne to Secure TomorrowTM. Learn more at sentinelone.

