Carparts And Safe Parking LA Unveil Heartfelt Documentary On Fix-It Day 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Amid a growing homelessness crisis, the Fix-It Day documentary offers a powerful and personal look at how a single day of service created a lasting impact. Hosted at the Petersen Automotive Museum, the event brought together Safe Parking LA, CarParts, and supporting partners including Wrench, LIQUI MOLY, Bosch, JC Whitney, The Lime Truck, and Pacific Nexus to provide critical vehicle repairs for 38 individuals and families-including some affected by the recent LA wildfires and economic setbacks.

The film captures the collaboration in action, highlighting how volunteer mechanics, nonprofit leaders, corporate partners, and community members came together to meet a deeply human need: helping people stay mobile, stay safe, and continue moving forward during incredibly challenging times.

Real Stories, Real Impact

At the heart of the documentary are the voices from the Safe Parking LA community–individuals who once faced the challenges of living in their vehicles and have since built new paths forward. Their reflections offer powerful insight into how events like Fix-It Day can restore confidence, dignity, and momentum for those still navigating similar journeys.

Keshia, a Safe Parking LA program graduate, recounts how she completed her college degree while living in her car and has since launched two small businesses, including a health-conscious dessert brand. "Even though you are in your car, you can still make it. I'm not ashamed about where I come from-I'm excited about where I'm going."

The film also features Mello Shorter, a Safe Parking LA board member and fellow program graduate, who joined the event in support of current participants. "Maintaining a vehicle isn't cheap, and for many of us, it's one of the biggest challenges we face. Having a resource like Fix-It Day lifts some of that weight-it's one less thing to worry about, so we can focus on getting where we need to go."

These moments–and many others shown throughout the film–underscore the value of meeting people with support, respect, and the belief that their future is still theirs to shape.

A Blueprint for Corporate-Community Partnership

Fix-It Day serves as a model for how businesses can step beyond donations and into direct community engagement. The documentary highlights how CarParts, in partnership with Safe Parking LA, brought together resources, partners, and people to meet a deeply practical need–reliable transportation for individuals facing temporary homelessness.

Christina Thelin, Chief Marketing Officer of CarParts, witnessed the impact firsthand. "This wasn't just a company event-it was a moment of connection with the community. You could feel the impact in real time-parents relieved they could safely drive their kids to school, individuals grateful to make it to work without fear of breaking down. It reminded us why we do what we do."

The film also sheds light on the broader role of Safe Parking LA, an organization that not only provides a safe place for individuals to park and sleep in their vehicles overnight, but also a network of wraparound services. Matthew Tecle, Executive Director of Safe Parking LA, echoed the significance of the day: "This initiative showed that mobility isn't a luxury-it's a lifeline. Access to reliable transportation is often the missing link between instability and opportunity."

Why This Film Matters Now

Los Angeles continues to face urgent challenges-from the aftermath of wildfires to a growing affordability crisis-and transportation remains an often-overlooked barrier within those struggles. The Fix-It Day documentary comes at a time when stories of resilience, collaboration, and action are not only relevant but necessary.

The film not only documents what happened on a single day–it points to what's possible when local organizations and businesses step up with purpose. It's a spark for continued momentum. "We wanted to create a moment of hope-and we did," said Thelin. "But the real power lies in how we move forward. This isn't the end-it's the beginning."

Watch the full film now and learn how to support Safe Parking LA's mission here .

MEDIA CONTACT

Ray Drasnin

Purple Penguin PR

[email protected]

(619) 890-6000

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Christina Thelin and Matthew Tecle are available for broadcast, radio, podcast, and print interviews to discuss the making of Fix-It Day, the broader issues surrounding vehicular homelessness, and what Los Angeles-and the country-can learn from this initiative.

Broadcast producers are encouraged to book Christina and Matthew for meaningful, inspiring conversations perfect for "feel good" segments with real community impact.

ABOUT CARPARTS

CarParts, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS ) is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Investor Relations:

Ryan Lockwood

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Tina Mirfarsi

[email protected]

ABOUT SAFE PARKING LA

Safe Parking LA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe overnight parking and supportive services for individuals and families living in their vehicles across Los Angeles County. Founded in 2017, the organization operates multiple secure parking locations, offering a dignified and structured environment where participants can rest while accessing critical resources that support their transition to stable housing.

With a mission to empower people experiencing vehicular homelessness, Safe Parking LA collaborates with local governments, service providers, and community partners to deliver case management, housing assistance, and essential services. The organization is committed to addressing the root causes of homelessness through advocacy, education, and community-driven solutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CarParts, Inc.