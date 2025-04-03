Iscanner Broadens The Eco-Program And Supports Small Businesses To Become More Sustainable

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Every document users export by iScanner contributes to saving trees. The app tracks exported pages and converts them into three parts until users save an entire young tree. There are eight certificates from Twig (100 scans) to Tree Hero (4,000 scans). The final achievement means users have saved a small tree-that's approximately how many pages it takes. For one year of the eco program's existence, iScanner users have saved almost 50K trees in total.

iScanner certificates are available in digital format for sharing on the company's social networks, or for printing, which allows to hang them on the wall at the office to let every customer know about the corporate green impact.

The launch of the new feature with eco certificates became the next step of the iScanner eco-achievements program. The program was inspired by iScanner's research, which revealed that Americans take the issue of paper overuse very seriously, but small businesses face challenges and barriers while trying to implement eco-friendly initiatives.

"As an app with a focus on digitalization of paperwork and reducing paper consumption, we hope that eco certificates will help small and medium businesses to grab customers' attention and stand out among competitors," said Marina Alekseichik, Product Manager & Sustainability Strategist of iScanner. "Businesses that care about the environment should be more visible because they make enormous efforts to provide good services or products and save natural resources at the same time."

iScanner is a popular AI-powered scanning and document management app with over 125 million downloads and is available on iOS, Android, and the Web. The app allows users to convert scans into different formats, edit, sign, and turn any image into editable and searchable documents. Moreover, iScanner offers innovative AI-based features such as erasing fingers from scans, deblurring, polishing documents, and AI chat for PDF summaries, searches, and more.

The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile (AIBY Group).

