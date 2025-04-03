Iscanner Broadens The Eco-Program And Supports Small Businesses To Become More Sustainable
iScanner certificates are available in digital format for sharing on the company's social networks, or for printing, which allows to hang them on the wall at the office to let every customer know about the corporate green impact.
The launch of the new feature with eco certificates became the next step of the iScanner eco-achievements program. The program was inspired by iScanner's research, which revealed that Americans take the issue of paper overuse very seriously, but small businesses face challenges and barriers while trying to implement eco-friendly initiatives.
"As an app with a focus on digitalization of paperwork and reducing paper consumption, we hope that eco certificates will help small and medium businesses to grab customers' attention and stand out among competitors," said Marina Alekseichik, Product Manager & Sustainability Strategist of iScanner. "Businesses that care about the environment should be more visible because they make enormous efforts to provide good services or products and save natural resources at the same time."
iScanner is a popular AI-powered scanning and document management app with over 125 million downloads and is available on iOS, Android, and the Web. The app allows users to convert scans into different formats, edit, sign, and turn any image into editable and searchable documents. Moreover, iScanner offers innovative AI-based features such as erasing fingers from scans, deblurring, polishing documents, and AI chat for PDF summaries, searches, and more.
The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile (AIBY Group).
SOURCE AIBY Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment