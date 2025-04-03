Ambius Partners With Anne Frank Center USA To Transport Historic Sapling Trees



National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill University (Greensburg, PA)

Fairmont Junior / Senior High School (Fairmont, MN)

Stockton University (Stockton, NJ) Carla Olman Peperzak Middle School (Spokane, WA)

Each tree will be carefully monitored and temperature-controlled to ensure safe arrival and successful planting.

This partnership underscores Ambius' dedication to environmental stewardship and community engagement. Ambius will donate specialized transportation and plant care logistics for the saplings. Each tree will be carefully monitored and temperature-controlled throughout its journey to ensure safe arrival and successful planting. Ambius' expertise in logistics and plant care is helping to promote a powerful symbol of hope and remembrance to communities across the nation.

"We are honored to support Anne Frank Center USA in this important endeavor," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "Ensuring the safe transport of these historic saplings is a responsibility we take seriously. Our team is committed to providing the specialized care and attention needed to deliver them to their destinations."

"We are grateful for Ambius' support in this vital project," said Dr. Lauren A. Bairnsfather, CEO of Anne Frank Center USA. "Their expertise in transporting these delicate saplings is essential to ensuring each tree thrives in its new home as we continue to build a living tribute to Anne Frank's legacy."

The Sapling Project began in 2009 with the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam's efforts to preserve the original chestnut tree by gathering and germinating chestnuts and donating the saplings to organizations dedicated to Anne Frank's memory. Despite efforts to strengthen the original chestnut tree, it toppled in a windstorm in 2010. It was one of the oldest chestnut trees in Amsterdam.

Anne Frank wrote about her beloved chestnut tree in three separate diary entries in 1944, marking the changing seasons.



February 23, 1944: "The two of us looked out at the blue sky, the bare chestnut tree glistening with dew, the seagulls and other birds glinting with silver as they swooped through the air, and we were so moved and entranced that we couldn't speak."

April 18, 1944: "April is glorious, not too hot and not too cold, with occasional light showers. Our chestnut tree is in leaf, and here and there you can already see a few small blossoms." May 13, 1944: "Our chestnut tree is in full bloom. It's covered with leaves and is even more beautiful than last year."

