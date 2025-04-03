ICE CREAM LOVERS REJOICE WITH MASSIVE FLAVOR DROP FROM HUDSONVILLE ICE CREAM



Mint Deer Traxx : Sweet mint ice cream swirled with thick fudge and mint-filled cups joins Hudsonville's Deer Traxx lineup, which includes original Deer Traxx and Caramel Deer Traxx

Coffee Chip : Rich, creamy coffee-flavored ice cream packed with dark chocolatey chips Peach Cobbler : A delicious peach-flavored ice cream with real peach pieces and crunchy oatmeal crumbles

If ice cream bars are your scene:



Traverse City Cherry Fudge : A combination of sweet cherry chunks, thick fudge ripple and creamy amaretto ice cream for a Michigan-inspired treat that tastes like vacation Brownie Batter Cookie Dough : Decadent brownie batter ice cream loaded with chunks of brownie and cookie dough, creating the ultimate dessert-on-a stick experience

Finally, a seasonal summer Limited Edition flavor tastes like sunshine in a scoop:

Tropical Twist : A bright, fruity blend of orange, strawberry and mango fruit sherbet, for an island getaway-only available for a limited time, while supplies last

Ice cream lovers can find these new favorites and other classic flavors at Meijer, Kroger, Food City and other grocery stores where Hudsonville Ice Cream is sold.

Explore Hudsonville Ice Cream's full lineup of flavors at hudsonvilleicecream/flavors .

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville makes real ice cream you can enjoy every day-crafted with no shortcuts, no compromises. As a family-owned and operated company since 1926, Hudsonville has become known as ice cream experts, combining time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms. From classic favorites to inventive new creations, Hudsonville is committed to using delicious ingredients and packing in mix-ins in every bite to deliver your favorite flavors, made better. Hudsonville has revolutionized how ice cream is made with the most progressive facility in the country. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream .

