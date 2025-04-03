Industrial Noise Control System Market Size Skyrockets To $9.21 Billion By 2031 | CAGR Of 6.6%, Dominated By Tech Giants - Kejuruteraan Semangat Maju Sdn Bhd, KOHLHAUER Gmbh, Netwell, Noise Control By The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial Noise Control System Market Share research includes key company profiles like eNoiseControl,Kinetics Noise Control, Inc, USG Corp, Knauf Insulation, Sound Seal, Ventac & Co. Ltd, SIAC Pte Ltd, Noise Barriers, ArtUSA Industries, Inc, ATHALYE GROUP, Acoustical Surfaces, Acoustafoam Limited

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners,"the global Industrial Noise Control System Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Material (Metal, Glass, and Resin); Product (Ceiling baffles & banners, Walls, Doors, Curtains & Blankets, and Machinery Sound Enclosures ); Industry (Energy & Utility, Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage), and Geography".





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Different solutions for industrial noise control systems include acoustical wall panels, sound curtains, ceiling baffles, noise barriers, and sound enclosures. Manufacturers procure specific grades of materials from raw material suppliers and process them further to develop the final product.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Industrial Noise Control System Market Growth: The global flow of foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector reached US$ 1.3 trillion in 2023, primarily owing to an increase in new industrial and infrastructure project investments. Industrial noise control systems for industrial environments are crucial for ensuring the health, safety, and comfort of workers while complying with regulatory standards. The industrialization of manufacturing and industries around the world has propelled the demand for noise control solutions in diverse regions. Companies are looking for standardized solutions that can be applied across different international markets. In 2024, South Korea's investment in the industrial manufacturing sectors reached US$ 82 billion. Several companies in the country have also raised their capital investment in the semiconductor and automobile sectors. Thailand's government is expanding its manufacturing capabilities in targeted industries such as food processing, electronics, and automotive. Between the period January to June 2023, a total of 464 projects were planned in Thailand, representing a combined value of US$ 8.36 billion. Such increasing investment in the manufacturing sector has created a massive demand for industrial noise control systems.

Strict Rules Regarding Noise Pollution Across Industrial Sector: The EU Commission launched a Zero Pollution Action Plan to reduce harmful noise pollution across the industrial sector in Europe. Noise pollution represents the second largest environmental health problem in Europe after air pollution, as it affects more than 100 million citizens, and ~20% of the EU population is subjected to excessive noise levels. As per the EU directive, the manufacturer must include in the machinery instructions any information concerning noise pollution if the noise limit exceeds 70 dBA. In several countries, government bodies are promoting campaigns and awareness programs to reduce noise pollution. The Environmental Noise Directive provides the primary legislative framework for achieving noise reduction in Europe. The directive offers a common approach to avoid and prevent exposure to environmental noise by reporting noise maps and action plans. The European Union has launched a noise pollution control campaign to reduce noise levels across industries. The European Union has made strict mandatory regulations on the maximum permitted decibel levels at the workplace. Thus, increasing government rules and regulations to control noise pollution drives the market growth.





Trending Smart Technologies in Industrial Noise Control Systems: Several key players in the industrial noise control system market are developing advanced technology-based AI and IoT-based systems. For instance, in February 2022, Disrupt-X, a UAE-based IoT Development Company, launched a Noise Monitoring Solution as the full stack IoT asset solution to analyze noise effects on humans and the health of structural assets. In October 2023, Hummble launched innovative world's first active noise reduction system for heating and refrigeration equipment applications. The company leveraged cutting-edge active noise canceling technology to address the pervasive issue of tonal compressor noise in heat pump products.

Rising Demand for Industrial Noise Control System Across Chemical Sector: In November 2023, Thailand government approved an investment of US$ 1.1 billion for projects related to electric vehicle manufacturing factories, waste-to-energy power plants, and data centers. The Thailand government prioritizes investments in renewable energy, automotive, advanced medical devices, digital industries, and aerospace and aviation sectors. In October 2024, Saudi Aramco planned to invest in the expansion of its oil and petrochemical production capacity in Vietnam. Further, in July 2024, chemicals company BASF SE made a major investment to build a global manufacturing plant for battery materials in Chile. Thus, an increase in investments in the chemical and automotive sectors is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the industrial noise control system market in the coming years.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial Noise Control System Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:



Based on solution, the Industrial Noise Control System market is segmented into acoustical wall panels, sound curtains, ceiling baffles, noise barriers, sound enclosures, and others. The acoustical wall panels segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.



Based on material, the Industrial Noise Control System market, is segmented into glass, metal, fabric, polymer and composites, and others. The polymers and composites segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on industry, the Industrial Noise Control System market is segmented into energy and power, automotive, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, food and beverages, oil and gas, marine, and others. The manufacturing segment held a significant share of the market in 2024.







Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Industrial Noise Control System Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



eNoiseControl

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

USG Corp

Knauf Insulation

Sound Seal

Ventac & Co. Ltd.

SIAC Pte Ltd

Noise Barriers

ArtUSA Industries, Inc.

ATHALYE GROUP

Acoustical Surfaces, Inc

Acoustafoam Limited

Kejuruteraan Semangat Maju Sdn Bhd

KOHLHAUER GmbH

NetWell Noise Control

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Industrial Noise Control System Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



" CGC Inc., the Canadian division of USG Corporation, announced its partnership with supplier Groupe Beauchesne will expand beyond wallboard to include CGC's industry-leading ceiling products.”

“Knauf Insulation is to invest around €120 million in a new sustainable manufacturing line featuring innovative electric melting technology at the company's Novi Marof plant in Croatia.”







Conclusion:

India has a strong position in the global market for heavy commercial vehicles, as it is the largest tractor manufacturer, second largest bus manufacturer, and third largest heavy truck manufacturer in the world. The annual automobile production output in India was 25.9 million units in the financial year (FY) 2023, and it had a robust domestic and international (export) demand. In 2023, a share of the automobile sector in the total GDP of the country was 7.1%, as per the data from India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, automation, CNC machining, and additive manufacturing are changing the future of manufacturing in India. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the manufacturing sector in India is expected to reach a value of US$ 1 trillion by 2025–2026 with the rise in government initiatives such as Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme-encouraging investments in the expansion of industrial infrastructure of the medical equipment, electronics, and automotive in the country. Such initiatives toward boosting the manufacturing output and improving the production infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the demand for industrial noise control system, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth in India during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material providers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and end users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





