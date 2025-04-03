Andrew Gillen Phd At The Cato Institute's Center For Education Freedom Will Discuss The Future Of Student Financial Aid

Dr. Andrew Gillen is a research fellow at the Cato Institute's Center for Educational Freedom.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Institute for Business Information & Growth (iiBIG) is pleased to announce that Dr. Andrew Gillen, Research Fellow at the Cato Institute's Center for Educational Freedom, has been confirmed as a panelist for the upcoming 16th Annual Education Finance & Loan Symposium. This premier event is scheduled for May 15-16, 2025, at Hotel AKA Alexandria in Alexandria, VA.Dr. Gillen will be a featured speaker at the Opening Keynote Panel, "State of the Public & Private Education Finance and Student Lending Industry in 2025 & Beyond." The symposium will examine significant policy changes impacting student loans and higher education finance. Discussions will focus on how new policies will shape the education finance and student loan landscape, the potential privatization of student loans and its implications, the future of Parent+ and Graduate+ loans, and an update on FAFSA and federal student aid accessibility. Dr. Gillen's insights will likely align with the Cato Institute's broader policy recommendations for the Trump administration's education finance agenda, particularly concerning higher education finance, deregulation, and federal spending reduction.“This conference aligns perfectly with the conclusion of the Trump Administration's first 100 days,” stated Don Buford, Founder & CEO of iiBIG, and the event organizer.“We look forward to convening key stakeholders to discuss the evolving education finance landscape.”About Andrew Gillen, PhDDr. Andrew Gillen is a research fellow at Cato Institute's Center for Educational Freedom. His work focuses on the economics of higher education, emphasizing federal and state financial aid policies, regulation, accreditation, financing, transparency, and accountability. With over a decade of experience at nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, he has played a crucial role in shaping education policy. Dr. Gillen earned his Ph.D. in economics from Florida State University and has held research positions with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the American Institutes for Research, and the U.S. Department of Education's Advisory Committee on Student Financial Assistance. Dr. Gillen advocates for market-based solutions to improve higher education financing transparency, efficiency, and affordability.His work contributes to policy discussions on reducing government intervention in student lending, increasing competition among education providers, and reforming financial aid to better align with student outcomes. Prior to joining Cato, he held research positions at organizations such as the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the American Institutes for Research, the Education Sector, the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, and the Center for College Affordability and Productivity. Additionally, Dr. Gillen served as a program officer for the Charles G. Koch Foundation and was a member of the U.S. Department of Education's Advisory Committee on Student Financial Assistance. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Ohio University and a Ph.D. in economics from Florida State University.About the 16th Annual Education Finance & Loan SymposiumThe iiBIG Education Finance & Loan Symposium is a premier industry event that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and education finance professionals. Over two days, attendees will engage in interactive discussions covering major developments, including the privatization of student lending, regulatory shifts affecting lenders and borrowers, investment opportunities in EdTech and FinTech, changing accreditation standards, reduced oversight requirements, the future of student loan forgiveness, and institutional accountability.Registration Now Open!Secure your spot at this critical industry event by visiting to explore the full agenda and register. Discounted rates are available for academic and government representatives and select media guests may attend with prior approval.For sponsorship opportunities and event inquiries, contact Don Buford, Founder & CEO of iiBIG, at ....For media inquiries, email ....About iiBIGFounded in 2006, the International Institute for Business Information & Growth (iiBIG) is an independent conference organizer dedicated to fostering knowledge exchange among senior executives in financial services, investment, and healthcare sectors. Our events provide invaluable networking opportunities, industry insights, and expert-led discussions on emerging market trends.Thank You to Our 2025 Sponsors & Partners

