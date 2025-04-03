National Trans Visibility March Announces Strategic Pivot And Strategy Directors Ahead Of NTVM In Washington, D.C.

2025 National Trans Visibility March Board of Strategy Directors

Marissa Miller, Founder - National Trans Visibility March

Impactful. Revolutionary. Collective. The 2025 National Trans Visibility March

- Dr. Elijah NicholasWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Trans Visibility March (NTVM ) is proud to announce its newly appointed Board of Strategy Directors, who will lead the planning and execution of the 2025 National Trans Visibility March, scheduled for June 3-8 in Washington, D.C. This year's event is in partnership with Capital Pride and World Pride , marking an unprecedented coalition of global advocacy and visibility.The distinguished Board of Strategy Directors includes: Dr. Elijah Nicholas, Dani Farrell, Attorney Bryanna Jenkins, Arianna Lint, Bella Bautista, Dr. Safi Mojidi, Rev Carmarion Anderson-Harvey, Taylor Chandler, Lynn Morrison, Regina Livingston, Tyler H., Danielle Bonanno, Antoinette K., Sybastian Smith, and Dr. Colton Nguyen.In response to recent national events and escalating challenges faced by the transgender community, the NTVM has taken a strategic pivot, focusing intensely on policy, advocacy strategy, research, and safety. The march will continue to serve as a visible demonstration of solidarity, now bolstered by a clearer purpose: advocating for lasting systemic change, protecting trans lives, and securing equal rights and justice."Our mission at the NTVM is to create systemic change, foster community power, and build a future where trans liberation is fully realized," said Dr. Elijah Nicholas, Lead Strategy Director and National Director of Policy and Strategy for NTVM. "Our vision for the march is one of purposeful action, unity, and profound policy impact. We are not only visible-we are influential."Marissa Miller, Founder of the NTVM, emphasized the significance of Dr. Nicholas' leadership in this crucial new direction. "Dr. Elijah Nicholas is precisely the person to lead us into this new era," Miller said. "With his extensive education and policy background, deep healthcare expertise, and considerable experience as a senior military leader, Dr. Nicholas brings invaluable strategic vision and operational leadership to our team."The NTVM Board of Strategy Directors is actively collaborating with esteemed national partners including NMAC, Trans Can Work, the ACLU, the Human Rights Campaign, The Lavender Rights Project, The Global Trans Equity Project, SnapCo, The Christopher Project, and Gender Liberation, among so many others. This partnership underscores a united front in addressing the critical issues impacting transgender communities nationwide.This year's march, while anchored in activism, will also feature community dialogues, legal discussions, policy and strategy panels, cyber safety, physical security, research, empowerment, and collaborative strategy sessions to build actionable plans for change.For more information about the 2025 National Trans Visibility March and opportunities to participate or support, please visit .Media Contact:

Dr. Elijah Nicholas

Global Trans Equity Project

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.