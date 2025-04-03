403
Amnesty Int'l Calls For Arresting Israeli PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, April 3 (KUNA) -- Amnesty International has called on Hungary to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of committing war crimes in Gaza, during his current visit to the country.
A statement by the London-based NGO demanded surrendering Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court (ICC). It added that it decided to stage protests in front of the Hungarian Embassy in Vienna to confirm these calls, out of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. It stressed the need of holding accountable those responsible for crimes committed against Palestinians.
Involving human rights activists, organizations, Muslim communities and others in this move enhances political pressure and contributes to achieving the goal, the statement pointed out.
The ICC issued a statement reminding Hungary of its commitments and cooperation regarding a warrant arrest against Netanyahu.
The Hungarian government decided to withdraw from the Court concurrently with Netanyahu's visit, according to the country's news agency. (end)
