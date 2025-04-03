403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US State Sec. Affirms Trump's Support To NATO
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 3 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday sought to counter what he described as "hysteria and hyperbole" surrounding the US position within NATO, amid concerns over President Donald Trump's stance on the military organization.
Rubio's remarks came during a press conference in Brussels, where he reassured European allies of US's commitment to NATO, stressing that the US remains "as active as it has ever been" in the Alliance.
He added that Trump supports NATO, but wants the Alliance "to be stronger, more viable" and "invest more in national security". (pickup previous)
arn
Rubio's remarks came during a press conference in Brussels, where he reassured European allies of US's commitment to NATO, stressing that the US remains "as active as it has ever been" in the Alliance.
He added that Trump supports NATO, but wants the Alliance "to be stronger, more viable" and "invest more in national security". (pickup previous)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment