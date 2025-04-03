Guardio Unveils Q1 2025 Brand Phishing Report: Steam Tops List As Most Imitated Brand, Surge In Toll Pass Scams Revealed

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardio, a leading cybersecurity company, released its Q1 2025 Brand Phishing Report, highlighting key trends in phishing attacks. With the rise of AI technologies, the scale and sophistication of phishing scams have escalated, making it more important than ever for consumers to use advanced technology to stay protected.

Key Findings from Q1 2025 Report:



Steam : For the first time, Steam leads the list of most impersonated brands in phishing scams. Scammers target gamers by posing as Steam support and issuing fake warnings about account problems, such as payment failures or suspicious logins. These attacks aim to steal user credentials through fraudulent websites, often exploiting saved payment methods or Steam Wallet funds.

Toll Pass Scams : As was evident by increased phishing activity during the last few months, toll fee scams have emerged as a major trend, with three toll collection services: SunPass, E-ZPass, and EZDrive Massachusetts, appearing in the top 10 most targeted brands by cybercriminals. This marks a significant shift, as toll-related scams were not previously a major focus. Guardio detected a staggering 604% increase in toll-related scam texts since the beginning of the year, highlighting the growing sophistication of these new phishing tactics. Tax Season Scams : With tax season underway, scammers are taking advantage of people's tax filing concerns by impersonating the IRS and other tax services, attempting to steal sensitive financial information.

Top 10 Most Imitated Brands in Q1 2025:

SteamMicrosoftFacebook/MetaRobloxSunPassE-ZPassUSPSEZDrive MassachusettsNetflixWeTransfer

Rising Scam – Fake Clearance Sales : Scammers are taking advantage of the wave of store closures, including Joann and Forever 21, to create fake 'going out of business' sales. These fake deals lure victims into entering payment details for goods that will never be delivered.

As AI continues to advance, scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to create highly convincing, large-scale attacks that mimic trusted brands with unprecedented accuracy. The human eye is no longer enough to detect these sophisticated threats. It's crucial to use comprehensive security tools like Guardio to identify and block these evolving phishing attacks before they reach your inbox.

About Guardio

Guardio is a cybersecurity company offering real-time protection from online threats. With over a million users, Guardio provides accessible tools to secure every aspect of your digital life, ensuring customers can navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

For more information on Guardio's security solutions and to access the full Q1 2025 Brand Phishing Report, visit .



