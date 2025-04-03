Free Training For First 7,500 Participants Begins Under“4SI Academy” Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The“National Program” has been launched as part of the“4SI Academy,” offering free training through the Coursera platform to the first 7,500 registrants, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy.

This initiative is being implemented in cooperation with 4SIM and the Education Development Foundation under the Ministry of Science and Education.

In the first stage of the program, participants have six weeks to access unlimited training on Coursera, a leading U.S.-based online education platform. Additional registration will be announced soon, with plans to involve tens of thousands of users over the course of one year.

The program aims to develop expertise in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, fostering the digital economy in Azerbaijan and preparing a skilled workforce for the labor market. Azerbaijani citizens of all ages and employment statuses are eligible to participate.

Courses are offered by top global universities and tech companies, including Oxford, Stanford, Google, IBM, and Microsoft, covering topics such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, cloud technologies, and more. Participants who successfully complete the courses receive internationally recognized certificates.

As part of the program, 2,500 popular Coursera courses have been subtitled in Azerbaijani using AI, with support from SOCAR, PASHA Holding, bp, and JOCAP. The platform also offers a“Hiring Solutions” tool, connecting employers with qualified candidates based on completed courses.

The initial phase of the“4SI Academy” in 2024 saw 10,000 participants who collectively completed over 32,000 course hours and earned 4,200 certificates. The project won the 2024 Coursera Excellence Award in the Artificial Intelligence Innovation category.